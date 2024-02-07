OSCE Hosts First Hackathon in Albania to Combat Online Human Trafficking

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) held its inaugural hackathon on combating human trafficking and child sexual exploitation in Albania on February 6th and 7th, 2024. The groundbreaking event, hosted in collaboration with the Office of the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combatting Trafficking in Human Beings, assembled a diverse group of thirty representatives from civil society organizations and state institutions. The participants included individuals from law enforcement, social services, the National Authority on Electronic Certification and Cyber Security (AKCESK), and various non-governmental organizations.

A Training Ground for Cyber Warriors

The hackathon was not a competition but a training event designed to develop practical tools and strategies to detect and combat online trafficking and sexual exploitation. The participants were guided by international experts and mentors in information technology and cyber security, emphasizing a hands-on approach and practical learning over theoretical knowledge.

Fighting Fire with Fire: Leveraging Technology Against Exploitation

The event was a proactive step towards raising awareness about the misuse of technology for exploitation in Albania. It aimed at identifying high-risk digital platforms and websites often used by traffickers and exploiters. Clarisse Pasztory, the Acting Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania, underscored the importance of leveraging technology itself as a weapon to fight the online dimensions of human trafficking.

Building a Network of Expertise

The hackathon successfully created a network of expertise, equipping the participants with firsthand experience in a live online environment. This network is expected to fortify Albania's defense against technology-facilitated human trafficking and child sexual exploitation, strengthening the country's resolve to protect its most vulnerable citizens.