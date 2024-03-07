House with a Voice: Documentary on Albania's Burrneshas Debuts at Thessaloniki Fest

The remarkable tradition of Burrneshas, women assuming male roles in parts of the Balkans, is explored in House with a Voice, premiering at the Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival on International Women's Day. Directed by Kristine Nrecaj and Birthe Templin, the film delves into the lives of six Burrneshas, highlighting their defiance against patriarchal norms and their quest for self-determination.

Unveiling the Burrneshas

The documentary House with a Voice sheds light on a centuries-old practice found in Albania, Kosovo, and Montenegro, where women transform their identities to live as men. This radical change includes adopting male clothing, names, and behaviors, a choice driven by various factors such as preserving family lineage or seeking personal freedom. The film meticulously captures the essence of this unique cultural phenomenon, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into the lives of individuals who dare to challenge societal conventions.

Directorial Visions

Directors Kristine Nrecaj and Birthe Templin bring personal and probing perspectives to the film. Nrecaj, with familial ties to the Balkans, shares a poignant connection to the subject, inspired by her great aunt's life as a Burrnesha. Templin, on the other hand, reflects on gender roles and societal expectations, drawing parallels to her own experiences. Together, they craft a narrative that not only documents but also celebrates the resilience and courage of the Burrneshas, encouraging viewers to question and rethink gender norms.

The world premiere of House with a Voice on International Women's Day at the Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival is a fitting tribute to the film's exploration of gender, freedom, and identity. With Stranger Film Sales handling international distribution, the documentary is set to reach a wider audience, further amplifying the voices of the Burrneshas. Additional screenings are scheduled, promising to engage and inspire viewers with the compelling stories of these remarkable individuals.