en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Albania

Death of Asylum Seeker on Bibby Stockholm: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Conditions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Death of Asylum Seeker on Bibby Stockholm: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Conditions

In an unfortunate turn of events, an Albanian asylum seeker, Leonard Farruku, was discovered lifeless on the Bibby Stockholm. The ship, repurposed for asylum seekers’ accommodation, became the ominous scene of what appears to be a self-inflicted death. The deceased’s roommate, Yusuf Deen Kargbo, asserts that the body went unnoticed for a whopping 12 hours — an alarming reflection of the oversight and conditions on the vessel.

Roommate’s Warning: A Cry for Change

Leonard’s roommate, Yusuf Deen Kargbo, has issued a stark warning in the wake of this tragic event. According to Kargbo, the ship’s current living conditions are increasingly exacerbating the psychological stress among the asylum seekers housed on the Bibby Stockholm. He stressed the urgent need for improved conditions onboard to prevent more individuals from being driven to harm themselves.

Leonard Farruku’s Struggles and Death

The life and death of Leonard Farruku shed light on the formidable challenges faced by asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm. The circumstances surrounding Farruku’s death are still under investigation. However, what has been made evident is the seemingly inadequate support system in place for individuals seeking asylum while their claims are being processed.

The Broader Issue: Treatment of Asylum Seekers

The incident has brought to the fore the broader issue of the treatment and living conditions of asylum seekers, not just on the Bibby Stockholm, but globally. The pressing question remains: Are the support systems in place sufficient to safeguard the mental and physical well-being of those seeking a better life? This incident, among others, underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in the treatment of asylum seekers worldwide.

0
Albania Human Rights
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Albania

See more
2 hours ago
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced a significant shift in the financing plan for the construction of the new port in Porto Romano. Initially intended to be funded by foreign investments, the project will now be financed domestically in response to what Rama refers to as a ‘strategic emergency’. This decision has been influenced
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
Vlora Police Investigating Sniper Murder of Gëzim Sinomati; No Suspects Identified
1 day ago
Vlora Police Investigating Sniper Murder of Gëzim Sinomati; No Suspects Identified
Albanian Migrant Wins Deportation Appeal, Stirs UK Asylum Debate
2 days ago
Albanian Migrant Wins Deportation Appeal, Stirs UK Asylum Debate
Tragic Death of Asylum Seeker Sparks Safety Concerns on Bibby Stockholm
2 hours ago
Tragic Death of Asylum Seeker Sparks Safety Concerns on Bibby Stockholm
Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal
2 hours ago
Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal
Albanian Organizations Petition Against Skavica Hydropower Plant Law
6 hours ago
Albanian Organizations Petition Against Skavica Hydropower Plant Law
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
1 min
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
1 min
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
3 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
4 mins
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
6 mins
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
6 mins
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
7 mins
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
8 mins
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app