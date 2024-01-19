Albania's Solar Energy Landscape Set for Transformation: Six Firms Propose 213 MW of PV Projects

Albania's energy landscape is set to undergo a significant transformation as the Ministry of Energy announces the interest of six energy companies in developing solar photovoltaic (PV) projects across the nation. The combined capacity of these proposed projects stands at a substantial 213 MW; a clear indication of Albania's commitment to diversifying its energy sources and reducing its reliance on hydropower.

Fortis Energy Paves the Way

Leading the pack is Turkish renewable energy firm, Fortis Energy, which intends to construct a 62 MW PV plant in the Kolonje municipality, southeastern Albania. This ambitious initiative is a part of Fortis Energy's broader plan to develop a whopping 644 MW of renewable energy in the country, thereby propelling Albania's journey towards a more sustainable future.

Local Companies Join the Green Energy Revolution

Joining the renewable energy bandwagon, local firms Get Solar Solution and Met Invest are proposing to develop PV plants in the same municipality with capacities of 24 MW and 30 MW, respectively. This interest from home-grown companies is a testament to the growing belief in the potential of renewable energy in Albania.

Further, two more local renewable energy developers, Grand Kompani and Tekno Fire, have set their sights on the central city of Elbasan, planning to construct solar projects with capacities of 40 MW and 32.2 MW, respectively. The interest of these companies in renewable energy development is a strong indicator of the shifting mindset in Albania's energy sector.

A Bright Future for Solar Power in Albania

Another Albanian company, Dielli i Qarrit, has expressed interest in developing a 25 MW PV plant near the southeastern city of Korca. This array of projects across the country is a part of Albania's strategy to diversify its energy mix, currently heavily dependent on hydropower, which contributed to 98.2% of its total power output as of the third quarter of 2023.

As a part of its efforts to promote renewable energy, the Albanian government has recently launched its fifth solar energy auction. Aimed at private investors, the auction invites proposals for PV projects totaling a capacity of 300 MW, further underlining the country's commitment to renewable energy.