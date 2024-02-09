Alaska's Oil Regulators Penalize Hilcorp for Neglecting Well Integrity Test

Alaska's Oil Regulators Penalize Hilcorp Over Unchecked Well Integrity

Hilcorp Alaska, LLC, a prominent player in the oil and gas industry, has been slapped with a $260,477 fine by Alaska's oil and gas regulators. The penalty comes as a response to Hilcorp's failure to conduct an integrity test on a well at the Milne Point Unit on the North Slope, a mandatory requirement under state rules.

The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (AOGCC) issued the decision and order on Thursday, February 8th, 2024. The penalty amount was reduced from the initially proposed $303,500 after Hilcorp presented justifying information to the commission. The company has also conducted its own investigation into the lapse.

Understanding the Scope of the Penalty

The fine was imposed for Hilcorp's failure to conduct a critical test assessing the well's ability to withstand pressure. According to state rules, this test should have been conducted before March 31st, 2023. However, Hilcorp continued to inject fluids into the well after this deadline, leading to the violation.

In response to the penalty, a spokesperson for Hilcorp stated, "We take our regulatory compliance seriously and acknowledge the importance of these tests. We have taken immediate steps to rectify the situation and are working closely with the AOGCC to ensure full compliance moving forward."

A History of Regulatory Scrutiny

This is not the first time Hilcorp has found itself in the crosshairs of Alaska's oil and gas regulators. In recent years, the company has faced scrutiny and penalties for various violations, including unauthorized gas injections and regulatory non-compliance.

In October 2023, the AOGCC imposed a $452,100 fine on Hilcorp for unauthorized injections of miscible gas into various parts of the Prudhoe Bay Unit on the North Slope. The violations occurred from mid-2021 to mid-2023.

Despite this history, the commission acknowledged that Hilcorp has made some changes and taken steps to improve its performance. Along with paying the fine, Hilcorp must carry out the corrective actions identified in its internal investigation.

A Call for Vigilance in the Oil and Gas Industry

This recent penalty serves as a reminder of the importance of regulatory compliance in the oil and gas industry. The AOGCC's strict enforcement of rules and regulations ensures that companies operate safely and responsibly, protecting both the environment and the communities they serve.

As the oil and gas industry continues to play a significant role in Alaska's economy, it is crucial that companies like Hilcorp prioritize regulatory compliance and commit to operating with integrity.

The recent penalty imposed on Hilcorp by Alaska's oil and gas regulators underscores the importance of adhering to state rules and regulations in the oil and gas industry. The AOGCC's decision to fine Hilcorp $260,477 for failing to conduct a mandatory well integrity test sends a clear message: compliance is non-negotiable.

As Hilcorp moves forward, the company must address the issues identified in its internal investigation and ensure that similar lapses do not occur in the future. The oil and gas industry plays a vital role in Alaska's economy, and it is essential that companies like Hilcorp operate with integrity, prioritizing safety, and regulatory compliance.