Aiyedatiwa Campaign Denies Akinterinwa's Endorsement Claim

Aiyedatiwa Campaign Denies Former Finance Commissioner's Endorsement Claim

In a surprising turn of events, the campaign team for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa's 2024 gubernatorial bid has vehemently refuted allegations made by a former Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa. Akinterinwa had publicly claimed to have received the late Governor Akeredolu's endorsement to succeed him in office. However, in a statement released earlier today, the Aiyedatiwa campaign team categorically denied any knowledge of such an endorsement.

Unearthing the Truth

The Aiyedatiwa campaign team's Director of Information, Kayode Fasua, took a firm stance against Akinterinwa's claims, labeling them as a 'blatant lie'. Fasua emphasized that the late Governor Akeredolu had always intended for Aiyedatiwa to succeed him, citing his loyalty and diligence as key factors. This intention was made evident by the late Governor's frequent public endorsements of Aiyedatiwa as the future governor of Ondo State.

Furthermore, Fasua clarified that Aiyedatiwa's selection as the running mate in 2020 was based on a merit list from a three-man panel set up in 2016. This revelation adds another layer to the intricate tapestry of politics in Ondo State and raises questions about the veracity of Akinterinwa's claims.

A Call for Unity and Focus

In light of these developments, an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain and former Senatorial aspirant, Chief Alex Ajipe, has called on the party to grant Governor Aiyedatiwa the right of first refusal for the party's ticket in the upcoming governorship primaries. Ajipe, convener of the political group IBI GIGA Ambassador, stressed the importance of party unity, public perception, electoral advantage, focus on the opposition, party stability, and the fragility of the party in making his case.

Ajipe's plea underscores the need for the APC to rally behind a strong candidate who can lead the party to victory in the 2024 elections. With the denial of Akinterinwa's claims, the Aiyedatiwa campaign team is hoping to shift the focus back to the issues that matter most to the people of Ondo State and the future of the APC.

The Road Ahead

As the political landscape in Ondo State continues to evolve, the Aiyedatiwa campaign team remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency and integrity. With the truth about Akinterinwa's claims now out in the open, the team is looking forward to engaging with voters and addressing the critical issues that will shape the future of Ondo State.

The road ahead may be fraught with challenges, but the Aiyedatiwa campaign team is confident that with the support of the people and the APC, they can secure a brighter future for all. As the race for the 2024 gubernatorial elections heats up, the people of Ondo State can expect a fierce competition between candidates vying for their trust and support.

Aiyedatiwa Campaign Stands Firm Amidst Endorsement Controversy

In the wake of Wale Akinterinwa's claims, the Aiyedatiwa campaign team has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the truth prevails. By categorically denying any knowledge of Akinterinwa's alleged endorsement and emphasizing the late Governor Akeredolu's public endorsements of Aiyedatiwa, the campaign team has successfully set the record straight.

As the political arena continues to churn with intrigue and speculation, the Aiyedatiwa campaign team remains focused on the issues that truly matter to the people of Ondo State. With the support of the APC and the backing of the people, they are poised to make a strong showing in the 2024 gubernatorial elections and usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for all.