Ain o Salish Kendra Demands Justice for Teen Killed by BSF on Bangladesh-India Border

On March 18, 2024, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a leading legal aid and rights organization in Bangladesh, issued a strong call for justice following the tragic death of 13-year-old Saddam, who was fatally shot by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Moulvibazar's Prithimpassa union, Sylhet. The incident, which also resulted in injuries to 36-year-old Siddique, has reignited concerns over the safety of Bangladeshi citizens along the border.

Advertisment

Chronology of Events & Immediate Reactions

The fatal shooting occurred around 2:30 PM on Sunday when Saddam ventured near the border to retrieve his cows, inadvertently becoming a target for the BSF unit stationed in Maguruli area, Unkoti district, Tripura, India. ASK, citing media reports, confirmed Saddam's immediate death at the scene while Siddique suffered gunshot wounds to his hand and leg. The organization's executive director, Farooq Faisal, condemned the BSF's actions, emphasizing the recurring nature of such incidents despite Bangladesh's repeated protests and India's assurances to curb border killings.

ASK's Call for Diplomatic Intervention

Advertisment

In light of the recent tragedy, ASK underscored the urgency for Bangladesh to engage in robust diplomatic efforts with India to ensure the cessation of BSF's lethal practices. The organization highlighted the discussions on border killings during the 'Bangladesh-India Current Relations' exchange meeting held in Delhi on February 8, 2024, as a critical platform for addressing and resolving these concerns. With 28 reported fatalities in the previous year alone, ASK's appeal reflects a desperate need for tangible actions beyond mere promises.

Community and International Response

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow within the community and beyond, prompting calls for an international response to prevent further loss of innocent lives. ASK's advocacy for Saddam and Siddique's case is not just a demand for justice for the victims but also a plea for peace and security along the volatile Bangladesh-India border. The organization's efforts aim to amplify the voices of those affected and to hold accountable those responsible for upholding human rights and dignity at the border.

As the dialogue between Bangladesh and India continues, the tragic death of Saddam and the injury of Siddique serve as a grim reminder of the human cost of border conflicts. It underscores the imperative for both nations to find a lasting solution that prioritizes the safety and rights of their citizens, ensuring that such incidents do not recur. The pursuit of justice for Saddam and Siddique is not only a matter of national concern but also a test of the international community's resolve to protect human rights across borders.