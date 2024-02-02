Zimbabwe's New Transmedia Board Inducted: A Step Toward Effective Governance

In a recent development, Zimbabwe's freshly appointed Transmedia Board was officially inducted in a ceremony held in Harare. The induction program was aimed at equipping the board members with a thorough understanding of their responsibilities, the principles of Corporate Governance, and strategies for effective resource allocation and management. The induction was led by the Permanent Secretary Mr. Nick Mangwana, a key figure in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Understanding the Mandate of Transmedia

The induction program was designed to familiarize the new board members with the mandate of Transmedia, a state-owned corporation responsible for providing broadcasting transmission services in Zimbabwe. The board's mandate involves overseeing the operations of Transmedia, ensuring its financial sustainability, and setting the strategic direction of the corporation.

Emphasizing Corporate Governance

Beyond the operational aspects, the induction also emphasized the importance of Corporate Governance in public entities. This aspect is particularly significant, as it ensures the transparent and efficient use of resources, promotes accountability, and ultimately contributes to the success and credibility of the corporation.

Composition of the Transmedia Board

The Transmedia Board, which was approved by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is comprised of five members. The chairperson of the board is Ms. Phillipa Sadza, with Engineer Lawrence Nkala serving as the deputy chairperson. Other members include Engineer Tinayeshe Mutazu, a seasoned marketer and former Chronicle Reporter Ms. Auxillia Katongomara, and the Chief Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr. Jonathan Gandara. This diverse composition of the board is expected to bring a range of expertise and perspectives to the governance of Transmedia.