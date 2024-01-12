Zimbabwe’s MAZ Embraces ESG Principles for a Sustainable Future

The Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) is pivoting towards a more sustainable future by integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations. The refocus for 2024 comes with the realization of the increasing significance of ESG factors in global economies and financing.

A New Direction for MAZ

Headed by executive secretary Gillian Rusike, MAZ aims to minimize its environmental footprint, foster positive social change, and encourage ethical business practices. The association is steadfast in its commitment to reduce carbon emissions, promote diversity and inclusion, and enhance governance structures for greater accountability and integrity.

Driving Growth through Sustainable Practices

Under Rusike’s leadership, MAZ is dedicated to driving organizational growth through smart marketing that aligns with sustainable practices. The association understands that long-term success lies in harmonizing business growth with social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Strengthening Connections and Expanding Horizons

Alongside its ESG commitment, MAZ is set to elevate its services and strengthen its connections with clients, members, and partners. The association is looking beyond Zimbabwe, eyeing potential synergistic relationships in Zambia, Malawi, and across the broader African continent. By fostering these relationships, MAZ aims to facilitate professional and organizational growth through a shared vision of sustainability.