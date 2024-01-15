en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Zimbabwean President Takes Decisive Action Against Child Marriages

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:47 am EST
Zimbabwean President Takes Decisive Action Against Child Marriages

In a significant move towards the eradication of child marriages in Africa, Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa has taken the initiative to amend the nation’s Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. This decisive action has garnered praise from the African Union Commission Chairperson’s Special Envoy on Youth, Ms. Chido Cleopatra Mpemba, marking a commendable stride in the African Union Campaign to End Child Marriage.

Presidential Powers Exercised to Safeguard Children

President Mnangagwa has wielded presidential powers to address pressing issues pertaining to rape and indecent assault in the country’s law, with a specific focus on protecting children. This amendment stipulates severe repercussions for adults found guilty of engaging in sexual activities with minors below the age of 18. These range from hefty fines to imprisonment, with the law clearly stating that neither consent from a minor nor the belief that the minor is above 18 serves as a defense.

A Stand Against Child Sexual Abuse

The law takes an even stricter stance on sexual offenses involving children below the age of 12. Any such acts are categorized as rape or aggravated indecent assault, indicating a zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual abuse. This move by the Zimbabwean President is a testament to the country’s commitment to combating the sexual abuse of young girls and aligns with the objectives of the African Union Campaign.

Highlighting the Gravity of the Situation in Africa

Ms. Mpemba, speaking from a side event at the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland, not only lauded President Mnangagwa’s initiative but also shed light on the alarming statistics from South Africa. A staggering 145 teenagers, the youngest being only 15, gave birth on Christmas Day, underscoring the urgency of the issue at hand. Since the African Union’s 2014 launch of the campaign against child marriages and female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C), various frameworks have been developed for their elimination, yet the situation remains grave.

This updated Zimbabwean law symbolizes a beacon of hope in the fight against child marriages, serving as a concrete example for other African nations to follow. As the battle continues, such measures bring us a step closer to a future where every young girl is safe from exploitation and abuse.

0
Africa Human Rights
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
6 mins ago
Web3 Adoption in Africa: Challenges, Progress, and Predictions
The advent of Web 3.0 technologies, including blockchain and decentralized applications, has brought forth a unique set of challenges for regulatory bodies worldwide. Given their decentralized nature, these technologies have the potential to be exploited for illicit activities such as money laundering, fraud, and tax evasion. This has resulted in a cautious, and sometimes restrictive,
Web3 Adoption in Africa: Challenges, Progress, and Predictions
Global and Regional Developments: Insights from the Middle East, Africa, and Beyond
38 mins ago
Global and Regional Developments: Insights from the Middle East, Africa, and Beyond
Airtel Rewards Customers with Refunded Transaction Fees; DSTV Faces Customer Complaints
1 hour ago
Airtel Rewards Customers with Refunded Transaction Fees; DSTV Faces Customer Complaints
University of Lagos Spotlights Educational Decolonization in 2024 Convocation Lecture
9 mins ago
University of Lagos Spotlights Educational Decolonization in 2024 Convocation Lecture
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
10 mins ago
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa
11 mins ago
21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
26 seconds
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
29 seconds
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
34 seconds
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
53 seconds
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
59 seconds
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
1 min
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
1 min
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
1 min
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
1 min
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app