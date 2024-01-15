Zimbabwean President Takes Decisive Action Against Child Marriages

In a significant move towards the eradication of child marriages in Africa, Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa has taken the initiative to amend the nation’s Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. This decisive action has garnered praise from the African Union Commission Chairperson’s Special Envoy on Youth, Ms. Chido Cleopatra Mpemba, marking a commendable stride in the African Union Campaign to End Child Marriage.

Presidential Powers Exercised to Safeguard Children

President Mnangagwa has wielded presidential powers to address pressing issues pertaining to rape and indecent assault in the country’s law, with a specific focus on protecting children. This amendment stipulates severe repercussions for adults found guilty of engaging in sexual activities with minors below the age of 18. These range from hefty fines to imprisonment, with the law clearly stating that neither consent from a minor nor the belief that the minor is above 18 serves as a defense.

A Stand Against Child Sexual Abuse

The law takes an even stricter stance on sexual offenses involving children below the age of 12. Any such acts are categorized as rape or aggravated indecent assault, indicating a zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual abuse. This move by the Zimbabwean President is a testament to the country’s commitment to combating the sexual abuse of young girls and aligns with the objectives of the African Union Campaign.

Highlighting the Gravity of the Situation in Africa

Ms. Mpemba, speaking from a side event at the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland, not only lauded President Mnangagwa’s initiative but also shed light on the alarming statistics from South Africa. A staggering 145 teenagers, the youngest being only 15, gave birth on Christmas Day, underscoring the urgency of the issue at hand. Since the African Union’s 2014 launch of the campaign against child marriages and female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C), various frameworks have been developed for their elimination, yet the situation remains grave.

This updated Zimbabwean law symbolizes a beacon of hope in the fight against child marriages, serving as a concrete example for other African nations to follow. As the battle continues, such measures bring us a step closer to a future where every young girl is safe from exploitation and abuse.