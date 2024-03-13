Zimbabwe Tobacco Production Drops 10% in 2024 Amid El Nino Drought, Affecting Economy

March 13, 2024, marks a challenging period for Zimbabwe as the country's tobacco production anticipates a 10% decrease to 265 million kg this year, following an unprecedented crop of 296 million kg in 2023. This downturn is attributed to the adverse effects of an El Nino-induced drought, significantly impacting the nation's leading cash crop and foreign currency source. Zimbabwe, renowned as Africa's largest tobacco producer, faces this decline amidst efforts to sustain its economic stability.

Impact of El Nino on Tobacco Cultivation

The Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) reports a 3% reduction in the area under tobacco cultivation, from 117,000 hectares last year to 113,000 hectares in the current season, due to drought conditions. TIMB Chairman Patrick Devenish highlighted the decrease in volume per hectare at the onset of the 2024 marketing season, underscoring the climate's toll on production efficiency. With about 75% of the crop cultivated by smallholder farmers lacking robust irrigation systems, Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka emphasizes the need for infrastructural improvements to counteract future climate challenges.

Farmers' Struggle and Market Prices

Smallholder farmers, who form the backbone of Zimbabwe's tobacco production, express concerns over the season's hardships and uncertain market returns. Philemon Mutandwa, a farmer from Marondera, shared his apprehensions about receiving favorable prices for his tobacco amid the scarcity of rains. The opening price of $4.92 per kg for the first bale of the 2024 marketing season, though slightly higher than last year's opening of $4.35, offers a glimmer of hope amidst the prevailing challenges.

Economic Implications and Future Outlook

Zimbabwe's economy, heavily reliant on tobacco exports, particularly to China, earned a record $1.2 billion in 2023. The anticipated decrease in production not only threatens this income stream but also highlights the vulnerability of Zimbabwe's agriculture sector to climate phenomena like El Nino. This situation calls for a strategic reassessment of agricultural practices and support systems to enhance resilience against future climatic adversities, ensuring the sustainability of tobacco as a critical economic pillar for Zimbabwe.

As Zimbabwe navigates through this testing period, the global community watches closely. The country's ability to adapt and mitigate the impacts of climate change on its agriculture sector remains pivotal for its economic recovery and growth. The ongoing scenario serves as a reminder of the intricate link between climate, agriculture, and economy, urging for a collective effort towards sustainable solutions.