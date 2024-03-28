Zimbabwe Senators Grill Deputy Minister Haritatos on Bulawayo Water Crisis Solutions

Senators last week confronted Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Development deputy minister, Vangelis Haritatos, demanding insights into the government's strategy to tackle the escalating water scarcity in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city. The officials pressed for detailed information on the immediate and mid-term initiatives planned to alleviate the residents' hardships, who are currently enduring prolonged periods without access to water due to the severe depletion of local dam levels.

Government's Response to the Crisis

In response to the senators' inquiries, Deputy Minister Haritatos revealed the establishment of a technical committee tasked with devising short-term interventions to boost the raw water supply to Bulawayo. Among the highlighted measures were the rehabilitation of the Mzingwane Dam booster pump station and the reconfiguration of the pipeline from Mtshabezi Reservoir 3, which is anticipated to increase the water supply from 25 to 35 megalitres per day. Haritatos noted that the Treasury had disbursed ZWL$6.9 billion for the project, with contractors already appointed to commence work imminently.

Addressing the Water Supply Deficit

Further efforts to mitigate the water crisis include the rehabilitation and automation of the Inyankuni Dam pump station, expected to double its output to 32 megalitres per day. The ministry also plans to enhance the Mtshabezi pipeline's pumping capacity and repair or replace borehole pumps within the Nyamandlovu Aquifer water supply system, aiming to elevate the water supply from 11 to 16 megalitres per day. Haritatos shared progress on the repairs of 35 boreholes at the aquifer and the drilling of additional boreholes, with a focus on prioritizing medical institutions.

Long-term Solutions and Community Impact

The Gwayi-Shangani Dam water project is identified as a long-term resolution to Bulawayo's perennial water woes. Meanwhile, the immediate interventions are expected to significantly alleviate the current strain on the city's water resources, improving daily life for its residents and preventing the health risks associated with water scarcity. While these measures are a step in the right direction, the community eagerly awaits the completion of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project, hopeful for a sustainable end to their water crisis.

As Bulawayo navigates through its challenging water scarcity issue, the government's proactive measures under scrutiny by the senators offer a glimmer of hope. However, the effectiveness of these interventions and their timely implementation will be crucial in determining the city's ability to secure a stable and reliable water supply for its citizens.