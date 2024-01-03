en English
Africa

Zimbabwe Ranks as One of the 'Best Countries' in 2023

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Zimbabwe Ranks as One of the ‘Best Countries’ in 2023

In the recently published eighth annual ‘Best Countries’ report by US News & World Report, Zimbabwe has been ranked 76th out of 87 countries, making it one of the best countries in the world in 2023. This prestigious ranking is developed in partnership with the WPP and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, utilizing their proprietary BAV brand analytics tool and the expertise of Professor David Reibstein.

A Rigorous Evaluation Process

To determine the rankings, the report identified 73 country attributes that were deemed relevant to the success of a modern nation. These attributes were presented to more than 17,000 global survey participants, who assessed countries based on these characteristics from March 17 to June 12. The attributes were organized into 10 thematic subrankings: Adventure, Agility, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power, Quality of Life, and Social Purpose. Each country was evaluated and scored on these attributes, and the scores were then averaged to calculate the final rankings.

African and Global Standings

In the African context, Egypt led the pack at 34th place, while Zimbabwe stood firm at 76th. In a global perspective, Switzerland topped the overall list, followed by Canada, Sweden, Australia, and the United States. An interesting observation from the ranking is China, the world’s second-largest economy, securing 20th place.

Zimbabwe’s Diplomatic Relations

Zimbabwe, despite its position in the ranking, maintains diplomatic relations with various countries worldwide, including Angola, Botswana, Zambia, and Canada. Over the years, the country’s foreign policy has seen shifts, leading to strained relations with some nations. Zimbabwe has also experienced controversial interactions with countries like Libya and the United States, marking its unique journey in global diplomacy.

Africa
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

