Zimbabwe Ranks as One of the ‘Best Countries’ in 2023

In the recently published eighth annual ‘Best Countries’ report by US News & World Report, Zimbabwe has been ranked 76th out of 87 countries, making it one of the best countries in the world in 2023. This prestigious ranking is developed in partnership with the WPP and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, utilizing their proprietary BAV brand analytics tool and the expertise of Professor David Reibstein.

A Rigorous Evaluation Process

To determine the rankings, the report identified 73 country attributes that were deemed relevant to the success of a modern nation. These attributes were presented to more than 17,000 global survey participants, who assessed countries based on these characteristics from March 17 to June 12. The attributes were organized into 10 thematic subrankings: Adventure, Agility, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power, Quality of Life, and Social Purpose. Each country was evaluated and scored on these attributes, and the scores were then averaged to calculate the final rankings.

African and Global Standings

In the African context, Egypt led the pack at 34th place, while Zimbabwe stood firm at 76th. In a global perspective, Switzerland topped the overall list, followed by Canada, Sweden, Australia, and the United States. An interesting observation from the ranking is China, the world’s second-largest economy, securing 20th place.

Zimbabwe’s Diplomatic Relations

Zimbabwe, despite its position in the ranking, maintains diplomatic relations with various countries worldwide, including Angola, Botswana, Zambia, and Canada. Over the years, the country’s foreign policy has seen shifts, leading to strained relations with some nations. Zimbabwe has also experienced controversial interactions with countries like Libya and the United States, marking its unique journey in global diplomacy.