Zimbabwe Cyber City Project Respects Mt Hampden Graves, Government Clarifies Amid Concerns

Zimbabwe's Government has recently made clear its stance on the ongoing concerns surrounding the Zimbabwe Cyber City project, particularly regarding the preservation of graves in the Mt Hampden area. Amidst circulating reports of potential desecration, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has stepped forward to elucidate its plans, emphasizing adherence to national legislation and respect for cultural heritage.

Protection Under Law and Custom

The ministry highlighted that the protection of graves, both ancient and recent, is guaranteed under the National Museums and Monument of Zimbabwe Act and the Cemeteries Act. These laws ensure that any graves discovered during construction activities are treated with the utmost respect, including halting construction and consulting with archaeologists or cemetery curators as necessary. This approach underscores the government's commitment to balance development needs with cultural preservation.

Stakeholder Engagement and Transparency

Extensive consultations with stakeholders, including relatives of those interred in the area, form a cornerstone of the project's forward movement. The government has made efforts to communicate openly with the public and concerned parties, ensuring that the process remains transparent and sensitive to the community's needs and values. This dialogue extends to the procedure for any potential exhumations, with a clear process in place for engaging qualified professionals to advise and conduct necessary actions respectfully.

The Future of Zimbabwe Cyber City

The Zimbabwe Cyber City, a vision for a new capital city powered by a $500 million investment from the UAE-based Mulk International, promises to bring significant economic and infrastructural development to the area. With plans for luxury villas, apartment blocks, high-tech office spaces, and more, the project is set to transform the landscape of Mt Hampden. The government's proactive measures to address concerns about graves in the area reflect a broader commitment to sustainable and respectful development practices.

As Zimbabwe steps into the future with projects like Cyber City, the intertwining of progress with respect for history and cultural heritage remains a pivotal aspect of the narrative. The government's assurances and actions in protecting Mt Hampden's graves offer a model of how development and heritage can coexist, paving the way for a future that honors the past while embracing the possibilities of tomorrow.