Zanzibar's President Signs Four Major Bills into Law in a Leap for Transparency and Investment

In a remarkable display of legislative transparency, President Dr Hussein Mwinyi of Zanzibar has publicly signed four significant bills into law. The ceremony, aired live from the State House in Stone Town, underscored the government's commitment to an open legislative process. Notable attendees, including the Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives, Mr Zubeir Ali Maulid, and the Isles Attorney General, Dr Mwinyi Talib Haji, witnessed the landmark event.

The Four Pillars of Progress

The bills that now bear the presidential seal are the Kadhis Courts Act, 2023; the Public Audit Act, 2023; the Zanzibar Investment Bill, 2023; and a new law setting conditions for licensing. Each of these pieces of legislation, passed by the House of Representatives in the preceding year, represents a significant stride in Zanzibar's legislative landscape.

A Beacon for Investment

President Mwinyi spotlighted the Zanzibar Investment Bill, 2023, as a key component of this legislative update. Pitched to create a favorable climate for investors, this bill is heralded as one of the finest in the East and Central African region. This legislative move aims to propel Zanzibar's economic growth by attracting more investment, both domestic and foreign.

Licensing Law: Stability and Security

The new licensing law, another crucial piece of the quartet, establishes clear parameters for license providers. By doing so, it aims to ensure the stability, security, and quality of small financial services. This law is anticipated to instill confidence in the financial sector and contribute to its robust growth.

In conclusion, President Mwinyi called upon executives, ministers, and law enforcers to play a proactive role in helping the public understand the laws. He also emphasized the need to intensify anti-corruption efforts in public offices, reinforcing the government's strong stance against corruption and its commitment to accountability and transparency.