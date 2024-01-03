en English
Africa

Zanzibar Urges East African Community to Join Fight Against Single-Use Plastic Pollution

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Zanzibar Urges East African Community to Join Fight Against Single-Use Plastic Pollution

The government of Zanzibar is rallying for a united front among the East African Community (EAC) member states to address the growing issue of pollution from single-use plastic materials. Having already implemented policies and laws to regulate the use of single-use plastics, including a significant ban on plastic carrier bags in 2018, Zanzibar now advocates for a collaborative effort within the EAC to curb plastic pollution.

The Impact of Plastic Pollution

Zanzibar authorities have underscored the damaging effects of plastic pollution on marine wildlife and ecosystems. These include physical injuries and death, along with the leaching of harmful chemicals into the environment. A report from EAC headquarters echoes Zanzibar’s concerns, calling for a gradual elimination of single-use plastics and the establishment of regional mechanisms to regulate their use.

Tackling the Plastic Menace

The EAC has been urged to financially and technically support awareness programs highlighting the dangers of plastic pollution. It’s also recommended that resources be allocated for initiatives aimed at phasing out single-use plastics. The Tanzanian mainland government aligns with this perspective, having enacted a ban on certain single-use plastics and introduced relevant regulations in 2019, which were revised in 2022.

Challenges in Plastic Regulation

Despite these efforts, challenges such as the illegal production of banned plastics persist. In a recent sitting of the East African Legislative Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda, calls were made for the imposition of high import charges on plastics and the provision of incentives for the production of sustainable alternatives. Notably, Rwanda is the only EAC state with an enforced law controlling single-use plastics.

The global magnitude of the issue is underscored by a staggering statistic: merely nine percent of the world’s plastics are recycled or reused, out of the over 400 million tonnes produced annually. This pressing concern highlights the necessity of collective action and regulatory measures to mitigate the detrimental environmental impact of single-use plastics.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

