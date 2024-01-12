Zanzibar Maritime Infrastructure Soars as Nation Celebrates 60th Revolution Anniversary

The coastal paradise of Zanzibar marked the 60th anniversary of its Revolution with a spotlight on its significant growth in port and water transport infrastructure. President Hussein Mwinyi, taking center stage, drew attention to the impending construction of the Mwangapwani port as a key development in this sector.

Revolutionizing Maritime Infrastructure

Over the years, Zanzibar has made significant strides in its maritime sector. The government’s five-year agreement with Africa Global Logistics (AGL) to operate Malindi port is a testament to this. The goal is to transform Malindi into East Africa’s leading business gateway and a pre-shipping hub in the Indian Ocean region. This collaboration, combined with a partnership with Dutch company ZF DEVCO to build a modern passenger port in Mpigaduri, signifies Zanzibar’s commitment to improving its maritime services.

Collaborative Efforts and Technological Advancements

A collaboration with South Korean experts is set to repair the Mapinduzi 2 ship, significantly enhancing transportation between Unguja and Pemba. Additionally, the government has introduced digital systems for customer service and initiated procedures for a dry port to alleviate container congestion at Malindi. The allocation of land in Maruhubi for container storage and the development of a cargo port in Fumba with investor collaboration further underscores Zanzibar’s dedication to improving its maritime facilities.

Impact of the Zanzibar Multipurpose Terminal

Since the Revolution, Zanzibar has expanded its ports, upgraded equipment, and constructed new office buildings, modern ships, and high-speed boat services. The Zanzibar Multipurpose Terminal (ZMT) has markedly improved Malindi port’s operations by handling container ships and cargo more efficiently. This has led to reduced ship turnaround times and enhanced business accessibility. Upskilling the workforce has also led to increased earnings and security at the port.