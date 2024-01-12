en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Zanzibar Maritime Infrastructure Soars as Nation Celebrates 60th Revolution Anniversary

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Zanzibar Maritime Infrastructure Soars as Nation Celebrates 60th Revolution Anniversary

The coastal paradise of Zanzibar marked the 60th anniversary of its Revolution with a spotlight on its significant growth in port and water transport infrastructure. President Hussein Mwinyi, taking center stage, drew attention to the impending construction of the Mwangapwani port as a key development in this sector.

Revolutionizing Maritime Infrastructure

Over the years, Zanzibar has made significant strides in its maritime sector. The government’s five-year agreement with Africa Global Logistics (AGL) to operate Malindi port is a testament to this. The goal is to transform Malindi into East Africa’s leading business gateway and a pre-shipping hub in the Indian Ocean region. This collaboration, combined with a partnership with Dutch company ZF DEVCO to build a modern passenger port in Mpigaduri, signifies Zanzibar’s commitment to improving its maritime services.

Collaborative Efforts and Technological Advancements

A collaboration with South Korean experts is set to repair the Mapinduzi 2 ship, significantly enhancing transportation between Unguja and Pemba. Additionally, the government has introduced digital systems for customer service and initiated procedures for a dry port to alleviate container congestion at Malindi. The allocation of land in Maruhubi for container storage and the development of a cargo port in Fumba with investor collaboration further underscores Zanzibar’s dedication to improving its maritime facilities.

Impact of the Zanzibar Multipurpose Terminal

Since the Revolution, Zanzibar has expanded its ports, upgraded equipment, and constructed new office buildings, modern ships, and high-speed boat services. The Zanzibar Multipurpose Terminal (ZMT) has markedly improved Malindi port’s operations by handling container ships and cargo more efficiently. This has led to reduced ship turnaround times and enhanced business accessibility. Upskilling the workforce has also led to increased earnings and security at the port.

0
Africa Transportation
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
13 mins ago
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
In an unprecedented move, Zambia has introduced a set of measures aimed at curbing the spread of cholera within religious settings. The country’s senior official in charge of religious affairs, Ndiwa Mutelo, has issued a directive for churches to limit their worship time to a maximum of two hours. Churches To Limit Worship Time Beyond
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Presidential Gala Dinner to set the Tone for 2024
2 hours ago
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Presidential Gala Dinner to set the Tone for 2024
WAPP Proposes $156M Budget for North Core Power Project Amid Security Challenges
3 hours ago
WAPP Proposes $156M Budget for North Core Power Project Amid Security Challenges
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
41 mins ago
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
Unveiling Africa’s Longest Intercontinental Routes: A South African Dominance
47 mins ago
Unveiling Africa’s Longest Intercontinental Routes: A South African Dominance
Dr. Andrew Mulwa of KEMSA Wins Prestigious African Governance Award 2024
1 hour ago
Dr. Andrew Mulwa of KEMSA Wins Prestigious African Governance Award 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
14 seconds
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
49 seconds
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
2 mins
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
2 mins
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
2 mins
Kyrie Irving Triumphs in Mavericks' Victory over Knicks: A Tale of Two Players
Arsenal's Warm-Weather Training Camp in Dubai: A Closer Look
2 mins
Arsenal's Warm-Weather Training Camp in Dubai: A Closer Look
Jamari Thrash: From Georgia State to Reese's Senior Bowl
4 mins
Jamari Thrash: From Georgia State to Reese's Senior Bowl
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
4 mins
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
4 mins
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app