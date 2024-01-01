Year in Review: Conflict and Political Unrest in Western Africa and Gaza Strip

The year 2023 has been a tumultuous period of conflict and political unrest, with two regions bearing the brunt of the turmoil, western Africa and the Gaza Strip. In Africa, a wave of coups d’etat has left the region unstable, leading to power vacuums, anarchy, and widespread civilian suffering. The situation in the Gaza Strip, marked by severe conflict and the displacement of 2 million people, has deepened an already critical humanitarian crisis, with violence, infrastructure destruction, and a profound impact on everyday life.

Guinea’s Path to Civilian Rule

In the heart of this political whirlwind, Guinea’s leader, Col. Mamady Doumbouya, announced a constitutional referendum in 2024, aiming to restore civilian rule after seizing power in a coup. A part of the chain of coups and attempted coups in West Africa since 2020, Doumbouya has also outlined plans to appoint leaders for municipal councils, pushing towards a return to constitutional order through free and democratic elections.

Burkina Faso: The Fight Against Jihadis

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso has been grappling with a surge of jihadi attacks. The past week saw at least four suspected jihadi attacks, costing dozens of soldiers and civilians their lives, particularly in the restive north of the country. One of these attacks, claimed by the GSIM jihadi alliance linked to al-Qaida, allegedly resulted in 60 soldier casualties. In response, the military government, in power following a September 2022 coup, has destroyed three jihadi bases in the northwest and established a ‘rapid interaction brigade’ to combat jihadis.

Alliance of Sahel States: A Shared Future

In a show of solidarity and resilience, the prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali have pledged their commitment to a shared future under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). This new alliance, formed after the countries’ juntas severed ties with France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), aims to strengthen security, political, and economic ties. Amidst rising violence, these three countries have pledged to hold unified joint commissions for future cooperation, symbolizing hope amidst the chaos.