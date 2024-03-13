WTO Launches $1.2M Initiative Boosting Nigeria's Sesame, Cowpea Exports

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has taken a significant step towards enhancing Nigeria's agricultural export capabilities with a new $1.2 million program aimed at improving the standards of sesame and cowpea exports. Announced by WTO Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in Abuja, this initiative is part of a collaborative effort with the World Bank and ITC to address the frequent rejection of Nigerian agricultural products in the international market.

Despite Nigeria's historical role as a major agricultural exporter, the country has seen a decline in its agricultural export performance, particularly since the mid-1980s. Okonjo-Iweala highlighted that Nigeria, the world's largest producer and consumer of cowpeas and a leading producer of sesame, has faced challenges in meeting international phytosanitary standards, leading to export rejections. This initiative aims to reverse the trend by building capacities and improving practices across the value chains of these commodities.

Strategic Approach to Enhance Export Quality

The project will focus on enhancing the understanding of market access requirements, improving agricultural practices, and ensuring compliance with international safety and quality certifications.

Training local food safety advisors and instituting good agricultural and warehousing practices are among the targeted interventions. The NEPC Executive Director, Nonye Ayeni, emphasized that addressing quality, documentation, and sanitary issues will significantly increase global acceptance of Nigerian sesame and cowpea, enhancing the quality of locally consumed products as well.