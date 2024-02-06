World Cancer Day: Ghanaian Cancer Survivors Urge for Improved Care Accessibility

On World Cancer Day, breast cancer survivors and advocates across Ghana have rallied together in a plea for accessible cancer care. The call was made during a ceremony held at the Straight Way Chapel in Kumasi, where the Breast Cancer Survivors Association (BCSA) joined forces with Breast Care International (BCI) to stress the urgency of government intervention in addressing the needs of cancer patients. The BCSA, boasting about 900 members nationwide, has been instrumental in advocating for improved cancer prevention and care.

'Closing the cancer gap'

The World Cancer Day 2024 campaign is focused on 'Closing the cancer gap', with this year's resonating theme being 'Together, we challenge those in power'. The campaign urges global leaders to prioritize and invest in cancer services, aiming to bridge the disparity in accessibility and quality of cancer care worldwide. Speakers at the event, including BCI President Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe-Addai and Ejisuhemaa Nana Yaa Asantewaa, echoed this call to action.

Call for Government Intervention

The ceremony featured impassioned speeches, with Dr. Wiafe-Addai highlighting the global burden of cancer, particularly on women. She stressed the high mortality rate of breast cancer in Ghana, emphasizing the need for affordable treatment. The event also saw the inauguration of a choir group by the association, adding a poignant touch to the proceedings.

Advocacy for Early Intervention

Chairing the event was Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah. Mensah underscored the importance of early medical intervention and spurred the public to register with the National Health Insurance Authority. He proposed adding cancer treatment to the National Health Insurance to improve affordability, reinforcing the urgent need to unite in the fight against cancer.

World Cancer Day, led by the Union for International Cancer Control, is an initiative that seeks to raise awareness of cancer risk and improve services worldwide. The collective voices from Ghana on this day have served to remind us of the paramount importance of cancer care accessibility and have added another layer of urgency to the 'Closing the cancer gap' campaign.