en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Wildlife Adapts to Human Invasion: Shift to Nocturnal Life in East Africa’s Savanna

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Wildlife Adapts to Human Invasion: Shift to Nocturnal Life in East Africa’s Savanna

In a world witnessing the relentless surge of human population, wildlife species are finding ways to adapt, often by shifting to a more nocturnal existence. A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Minnesota College of Biological Sciences illuminates this reality, focusing on the adaptation of large herbivores in East Africa’s savanna ecosystems. The research was conducted in communal conservation areas north of the Maasai Mara in Kenya, a region balancing both livestock rearing and ecotourism as cornerstones of its economy.

Evidence of Temporal Niche Separation

The study utilized remote cameras to monitor the movements of sixteen large herbivore species in both protected and pastoralist habitats of the East African savanna. The subjects ranged from the petite dik-diks to the colossal elephants. The findings reveal a distinct shift in these herbivores’ daily activity patterns, suggesting an adaptation strategy to avoid overlap with diurnal livestock and nocturnal predators. The herbivores showed a preference for dawn and dusk times, indicative of a homogenizing effect of cattle on their activity patterns.

Implications and Challenges of this Shift

While this temporal niche separation might be an effective strategy for coexistence, it could also pose significant energetic costs that could negatively impact the wildlife. The shift to nocturnal behavior might cause metabolic and nutritional challenges for the herbivores and bring about changes in their diets due to the competition with livestock. This shift in activity patterns and its repercussions highlight the complexities of human-wildlife cohabitation and the potential consequences of these behavioral adaptations.

Towards a Balanced Coexistence

The findings underscore the importance of understanding and managing the dynamic between livestock and wildlife, especially in regions where both are critical to the economy. This understanding can inform the development of strategies to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, ensuring a balanced coexistence for both. The study, funded by several fellowships, emphasizes the need for conservation managers to consider both spatial and temporal factors when seeking to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. The research offers a deeper understanding of the intricate dance between human activity, livestock rearing, and wildlife survival, and pushes us to reassess our role in this delicate balance.

0
Africa Environmental Science Wildlife
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
Egypt Stands Firm in Support of Somalia Amidst Regional Tensions
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced unwavering support for the Federal Republic of Somalia, underlining the need to respect Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity. This commitment comes in the backdrop of increasing regional tensions, particularly between Somalia and Ethiopia following a contested sea access deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland. Egypt’s Stance
Egypt Stands Firm in Support of Somalia Amidst Regional Tensions
Sunshine Saturday: A Beacon of Warmth Amid Winter Gloom
45 mins ago
Sunshine Saturday: A Beacon of Warmth Amid Winter Gloom
Racial Discrimination in Morocco: African Visitors Share Disturbing Experiences
49 mins ago
Racial Discrimination in Morocco: African Visitors Share Disturbing Experiences
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
28 mins ago
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
Understanding 'Black Tax': The Financial Burden Shouldered by Black Professionals
30 mins ago
Understanding 'Black Tax': The Financial Burden Shouldered by Black Professionals
Kenya's State House Unveils New Presidential Pavilion, Sparks Online Speculation
44 mins ago
Kenya's State House Unveils New Presidential Pavilion, Sparks Online Speculation
Latest Headlines
World News
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
13 seconds
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
46 seconds
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
2 mins
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
3 mins
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
3 mins
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
3 mins
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
3 mins
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
4 mins
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
4 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
34 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
35 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
44 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
45 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
54 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
57 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app