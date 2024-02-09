WHO Modernizes African Healthcare Payments, Benefits Two Million Workers

Africa's healthcare landscape is undergoing a silent revolution, thanks to the World Health Organization's (WHO) strategic adoption of digital finance solutions. Since 2020, WHO has been instrumental in modernizing payment systems for over two million health workers across 24 African nations, replacing cash with mobile phone transactions.

Advertisment

The inception of WHO's Digital Finance Team in 2020 marked a significant stride towards digital transformation in Africa's healthcare sector. Joining forces with the Better Than Cash Alliance, WHO sought to digitize payments and promote financial inclusion, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The shift from cash to mobile payments was not merely a technological upgrade; it addressed deep-rooted challenges plaguing Africa's healthcare system, such as delayed remuneration, security risks, and logistical hurdles.

Transforming Lives: Health Workers' Perspectives

Advertisment

"Before, we would wait for weeks to receive our pay. Now, it's just a matter of hours." These words from a health worker in the Democratic Republic of the Congo encapsulate the transformative impact of digital payments.

In Côte d'Ivoire, another frontline worker shares her relief, "With cash payments, there was always the risk of theft during transit. Now, I feel more secure."

Surveys funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation reveal that over 80% of health workers endorse this shift, corroborating the positive sentiment towards digital payments.