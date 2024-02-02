West African States Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Exit ECOWAS, Signaling a Declining Regional Unity

In a dramatic development, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have announced their immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The regional bloc, established in 1975, has long promoted the free movement of citizens and goods among its 15 member countries. This sudden exit comes in the wake of a series of coups in these countries, which prompted ECOWAS to impose sanctions and demand swift elections. The ruling juntas met these actions with resistance, sparking a deepening rift in the West African community.

Behind the Withdrawal

The military juntas justified their departure by criticizing ECOWAS's inability to aid in combating terrorism. Yet, historically, ECOWAS has made significant contributions towards fighting jihadist threats. The real motive behind this withdrawal seems to be an attempt to evade the pressure from ECOWAS to return to democratic governance. The three states have been progressively aligning with Russia, with Russian mercenaries present in Mali since 2021 and a recent arrival in Burkina Faso. Niger's prime minister has sought support from Iran, Russia, Serbia, and Turkey, signalling a major geopolitical shift.

Rippling Implications

The departure from ECOWAS may pave the way for increased human rights abuses. The juntas will have a freer hand to fight jihadists, potentially leading to a surge in the targeting of dissidents. The exit poses a significant threat to regional security, as jihadist activity is likely to intensify in the border areas. Economically, the exit could prove damaging for the three countries, particularly Niger, which relies heavily on trade with Nigeria.

The Economic and Political Fallout

While the three countries remain part of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), which allows for the free movement of people and goods, there are concerns that they may withdraw from this union as well. Such a move would have severe economic consequences. The situation signals a decline in regional unity in West Africa at a time when the African Continental Free Trade Area is aiming for greater integration across the continent. This political shift and its subsequent fallout mark a significant turning point in the region's history and may have far-reaching consequences for the future of West Africa.