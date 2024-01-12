WAPP Proposes $156M Budget for North Core Power Project Amid Security Challenges

The West African Power Pool (WAPP) has proposed a crucial $156 million annual budget for the North Core power transmission project. This ambitious initiative aims at connecting Nigeria to Niger, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, and Togo. Spanning over 913km, the project, with an estimated cost of $568 million, involves the construction of 880km of 330kV and 33km of 225kV high voltage transmission lines.

Enriching Energy Exchanges and Expanding Access

The project’s primary objective is to enable energy exchanges between the countries involved, provide technical assistance for commercial agreements, and significantly enhance electricity access for populations along the route. The power transmission project is more than just a technological feat—it’s a beacon of hope for improved living conditions and economic opportunities in these West African nations.

Security Challenges and Project Delays

During the 7th Joint Supervision Committee meeting in Abuja, WAPP’s Secretary General, Mr. Siengui Apollinaire, cited security challenges in the region as a prime cause for project delays. Initially set for completion in 2024, the complex situation on the ground has pushed the expected completion date to 2025. Despite these obstacles, the commitment and drive to complete this project remain unwavering.

Resolving the Power Imbalance

The North Core power transmission project seeks to address the electricity supply-demand imbalance in the ECOWAS region. Funded by a consortium of the World Bank, African Development Bank, European Union, and Nigeria, the project promises to provide Nigerian power generation companies an outlet for their surplus 13,000MW capacity. The infrastructure development includes the construction of substations, SCADA systems, and fiber optic cables, promising a brighter future for West Africa.