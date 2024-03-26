Vixen Excursions Announces National Photography Contest for Upcoming Maun Exhibition

Vixen Excursions is offering a unique opportunity for local photographers to gain recognition and showcase their talent. The company has launched a national photography competition, aimed at finding the most captivating images of Botswana for an exclusive exhibition scheduled for May 25 in Maun. Tshepo Phokoje, a renowned poet and wildlife photographer from Maun, is the visionary behind this initiative, with the goal of highlighting the natural beauty, rich history, and diverse culture of Botswana.

Advertisment

Competition Details and Entry Criteria

Photographers across the nation are invited to submit their work for a chance to be featured in this prestigious exhibition. The competition is open to all, from amateurs to seasoned professionals, offering a platform for wide-ranging perspectives of Botswana's landscapes and life. Around 22 photographs will be selected by a panel of experts, with winners granted the honor of having their work displayed at the upcoming event. This competition not only promises exposure but also the chance to contribute significantly to the documentation of Botswana's heritage.

Exhibition Expectations and Impact

Advertisment

The exhibition, set to take place in the vibrant town of Maun, is anticipated to draw attention from art lovers, photographers, and cultural enthusiasts alike. It presents a unique opportunity for participants to engage with the community, share stories, and inspire through visual storytelling. Tshepo Phokoje emphasizes the exhibition's role in fostering a deeper appreciation for the country's beauty and the importance of preserving its stories through photography. The event is expected to set a precedent for future cultural and artistic endeavors in Botswana.

How to Participate

Interested photographers are encouraged to submit their entries before the deadline, following the guidelines provided by Vixen Excursions. The competition promises to be a fair and transparent process, with entries judged based on creativity, originality, and their representation of Botswana's essence. This initiative not only offers a stepping stone for emerging photographers but also reinforces the significance of the arts in cultural expression and heritage conservation.

As the competition unfolds and the exhibition date approaches, the excitement among the local arts and culture community is palpable. This event is not just an exhibition; it's a celebration of Botswana, its people, and its stories. By providing a platform for photographers to showcase their work, Vixen Excursions is contributing to the cultural tapestry of the nation, ensuring that the beauty of Botswana is seen, appreciated, and remembered for generations to come.