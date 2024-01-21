Vice President Shettima Highlights Economic Promise of AfCFTA at Breakfast Event with African Heads of State

Vice President Kashim Shettima of Nigeria has recently shed light on the promising economic potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The sentiment was echoed during a breakfast event with African Heads of State, where the Action Plan for the AfCFTA was launched. The event was part of a broader initiative to promote economic integration and growth across African nations.

Unraveling The AfCFTA

The AfCFTA, a cornerstone project of Agenda 2063, aims to forge a unified market for goods and services across Africa. The goal is to catalyze economic growth and drive industrial development across the continent. The World Bank estimates that the effective implementation of AfCFTA could elevate Africa's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $450 billion by 2035. Simultaneously, it could boost the continent's exports by a staggering 81%. These projections underscore the immense economic potential of the AfCFTA in accelerating Africa's economic advancement.

The African Leaders' Take

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Vice President Shettima stressed the urgent need to ensure the success of AfCFTA. He accentuated the importance of boosting intra-Africa trade, which currently stands at a mere 15%. Shettima urged African nations to swiftly resolve any remaining impediments to ensure seamless and free trade. He emphasized the need for speed and cohesion among African countries, highlighting that the success of AfCFTA is paramount in the global landscape.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana also underscored the need for Africa to embrace a new economic paradigm, as exemplified by the implementation of AfCFTA. He called for reducing structural and regulatory barriers to market entry and fostering economic integration. Akufo-Addo also highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in driving Africa's economic transformation.

A Pivotal Role for Nigeria

As Africa's most populous nation and largest economy, Nigeria's representation at the World Economic Forum was of significant importance. Vice President Shettima made it clear that Nigeria's participation is crucial in shaping the trajectory of global growth. By underlining the vital role of Nigeria's population and economy, Shettima highlighted the country's potential to influence Africa's economic trajectory and position the continent for substantial growth and development.

The robust statements from Vice President Shettima and President Nana Akufo-Addo underscore a collective vision for Africa's economic transformation through initiatives like the AfCFTA. As Africa seeks to leverage its economic potential and enhance its global competitiveness, the AfCFTA stands as a transformative initiative with the capacity to reshape the continent's economic landscape and propel it towards a prosperous and integrated future.