US to Exclude Niger, Gabon, CAR, Uganda from AGOA Over Governance, Anti-LGBTQ Policies

The Biden administration has announced its decision to revoke the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) privileges for Niger, Gabon, the Central African Republic (CAR), and Uganda starting January 2024. This move, influenced by the countries' adoption of authoritarian governance and anti-LGBTQ policies, signals a significant shift in U.S. trade relations with these African nations. AGOA, which grants eligible African countries duty-free export access to the U.S. market, has been a cornerstone of economic relations, with Niger's exports under the scheme totaling $73 million in 2022.

Advertisment

Roots of Revocation

At the heart of this decision are the recent shifts towards anti-western authoritarian regimes in Niger, Gabon, and the CAR, coupled with Uganda's stringent policies against homosexuality. These actions have prompted the U.S. to reassess its trade relations under AGOA, emphasizing the importance of governance, democracy, and human rights in its foreign policy and economic agreements. The AGOA legislation includes eligibility criteria that require respect for the rule of law, political pluralism, and the right to due process, which the Biden administration asserts have been compromised.

Economic and Strategic Implications

Advertisment

The exclusion from AGOA places significant economic pressure on the affected countries, particularly in sectors like textiles, which have enjoyed duty-free access to the lucrative U.S. market. For nations like Niger, where AGOA exports were valued at $73 million in 2022, the impact could be substantial, affecting not only trade balances but also employment and industrial growth. Beyond economics, this move signals a broader U.S. strategy to leverage trade agreements as tools for promoting democratic governance and human rights globally.

Looking Ahead

While the immediate consequences of this decision will be economic, the long-term effects on diplomatic relations between the U.S. and these African nations remain to be seen. The Biden administration's stance underscores a commitment to embedding democratic values and human rights considerations within its foreign policy framework, potentially setting a precedent for future trade relations. As January 2024 approaches, the affected countries face the challenge of navigating their domestic policies in alignment with their international trade ambitions, possibly prompting a reevaluation of their governance and human rights practices.