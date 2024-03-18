US Envoy Urges Nigerian Youths to Prioritize Education, Skills for 21st Century Success

At the launch of the Future of Work in Africa Report in Lagos, US Consul General Will Stevens called on Nigerian youths to focus on acquiring education and skills to excel in the evolving global economy. Highlighting the importance of innovation and job creation, Stevens underscored the United States' commitment to fostering skill development among Nigeria's youth.

Driving Youth Empowerment Through Education and Skill Acquisition

Stevens emphasized the transformative power of the digital revolution, creating new job opportunities that require novel skills. He pointed out that Nigeria, with its vibrant youth population, has the potential to lead not just Africa but also the global landscape in reshaping the future of work. Initiatives like the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs and the establishment of 25 tech-enabled American Spaces across Nigeria exemplify the US's efforts to support Nigerian youths in this transition.

Partnerships That Foster Innovation

Drawing on his extensive interactions with young Nigerians across the country, Stevens praised their nation-building ideas but stressed the need for these to be backed by practical skill sets. He highlighted the US's various contributions, including mentoring programs and digital skill courses, aimed at equipping Nigerian youth for the jobs of tomorrow. Stevens' reflections on the importance of adapting to change and embracing new opportunities were echoed throughout his address.

The Future Is Now: Preparing for a Changing World

As the world undergoes significant demographic shifts, Stevens pointed out that Africa's youthful population will be its biggest asset. By 2050, one in four people globally will be African, signaling a monumental shift towards a more youth-dominated world. The consul general concluded by reinforcing the US consulate's dedication to nurturing the dreams and aspirations of Nigerian youths, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate and succeed in the ever-changing global economy.