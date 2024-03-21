US Commits $47M in Humanitarian Aid to War-Torn Sudan and Neighbors, Total Assistance Tops $968M

The United States announced on Wednesday a significant commitment of approximately $47 million in new humanitarian assistance aimed at addressing the emergency response in Sudan and its neighboring countries, including Chad and South Sudan. This latest pledge by the U.S. State Department elevates the total U.S. humanitarian assistance for individuals in Sudan and surrounding nations to over $968 million since the start of fiscal year 2023. Amidst the backdrop of ongoing conflict and a worsening humanitarian crisis, this aid seeks to provide critical life-saving assistance to nearly 25 million affected people, including refugees who have fled to neighboring countries.

Addressing a Dire Humanitarian Crisis

The situation in Sudan has reached critical levels, with millions facing acute food insecurity and a lack of basic necessities such as clean water, shelter, and medical services. The U.S. funds are earmarked for addressing these urgent needs, providing refugees and internally displaced persons with the lifesaving support they urgently require. Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes highlighted the importance of this support, noting that Chad would receive $18 million of the total package, underscoring the regional impact of Sudan's crisis.

Comprehensive Aid Package

The comprehensive aid package includes essential services such as food distribution, clean water supply, sanitation facilities, shelter provisions, and medical services. Furthermore, it aims to ensure the protection of those fleeing the conflict, emphasizing the vulnerability of refugees and internally displaced populations. The announcement comes at a critical moment, as the conflict in Sudan has resulted in thousands of deaths, over 9 million internally displaced individuals, and approximately 1.5 million refugees seeking safety in neighboring countries.

Calling for Peace and Stability

In the face of this escalating crisis, the United States has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Sudan, emphasizing the need for a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to prevent a famine and a long-term catastrophe. The U.S. government's substantial financial commitment serves not only as a lifeline to those directly affected by the conflict but also as a call to the international community to increase support and work towards a peaceful resolution in Sudan and the region.