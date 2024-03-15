Urgent Call for Monitoring to Uphold Pretoria Agreement, Prevent Ethiopia Conflict Relapse

Addis Abeba - It has been a year and four months since the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement was signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to end the two-year devastating war that began in the Tigray region and later spread to parts of the Amhara and Afar regions in northern Ethiopia. The signing of the agreement was welcomed by millions with a collective sigh of relief, and part of its subsequent implementation proved instrumental in silencing the guns in Tigray, expediting the resumption of humanitarian aid flow, and the restoration of basic services to millions of civilians who should have never suffered the lack of both in the first place.

Unresolved Territorial Disputes and Humanitarian Crisis

On 11 March 2024, the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community warned that despite the Pretoria agreement that ended the war, unresolved territorial issues could lead to a resumption of conflict, referring to the status of the western and parts of southern Tigray that are still occupied by Amhara regional forces affiliated with the ruling party. This has, in turn, hampered the return of some 1.2 million Internally Displaced People (IDPs) as well as thousands of Tigrayan refugees enduring double suffering in crisis-hit Sudan. The federal government is treating the subject of the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from northeastern parts of Tigray as taboo, effectively suspending its obligation to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ethiopian state, one of the key demands by the international community during the war.

Stagnation in Political Dialogue and Accountability

And although AU's Monitoring, Verification, and Compliance Mission (AU-MVCM) have reported the disarmament of heavy weapons to a scale of 85% to 90% as far back as May last year, it has not been matched by the federal government's mandate to oversee the concurrent withdrawal of foreign and non-ENDF forces from Tigray. Practical steps on disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration process pertaining to individual and light weapons from Tigrayan ex-combatants, coupled with the absence of a meaningful political dialogue between the two signatories to address the root causes of the war, remained elusive, sowing the seeds of mistrust and suspicion.

The Role of International Oversight and the Need for Action

As much as the main signatories are to take their share of blame for the sluggish implementation of this internationally brokered peace agreement, the African Union (AU), the patron of the peace agreement, and other key players, including the U.S. and the regional bloc IGAD, cannot escape the blame for the glaring lack of effective and transparent follow-up through established diplomatic instruments. In particular, the AU, which has been given an oversight role through its high panel and the monitoring, verification, and compliance team, has almost abandoned its duties.