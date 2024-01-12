Unveiling Africa’s Longest Intercontinental Routes: A South African Dominance

Fresh data reveals Africa’s extensive interconnectivity with over 230 international destinations, with a significant tilt towards Europe. However, it is North America that clinches the title for the longest average flight distances to the continent. The top five longest intercontinental routes to Africa, interestingly, all terminate in South Africa, underscoring its prominence in global air travel networks.

The Longest Haul

Topping the chart is the flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Johannesburg. Spanning an incredible 8,439 miles, this route is serviced daily by Delta Air Lines with an Airbus A350-900. This air-link not only underscores the far-reaching connectivity Africa enjoys but also the strides made in aviation technology to make such long-haul flights viable.

Atlanta to Cape Town: The Second-Longest Flight

Hot on its heels, the second-longest route is also from Atlanta to Cape Town. This connection covers 8,130 miles and is operated by Delta Air Lines three times a week. This route’s significance lies not just in its distance but also the cultural and economic ties it underscores between the United States and South Africa.

United Airlines’ Long-Haul Routes

Claiming the third, fourth, and fifth spots are routes operated by United Airlines. The third-longest route is from Newark to Johannesburg, spanning 7,989 miles. The fourth is from Washington-Dulles to Cape Town at 7,925 miles, and the fifth from Newark to Cape Town at 7,817 miles. These routes are served by United Airlines’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, further illustrating the key role advanced airliners play in facilitating these long-haul travels.

Beyond South Africa: East Africa’s Air Links

While South Africa dominates the top spots, East Africa is not far behind, filling the remainder of the top 10 longest routes. Ethiopian Airlines features prominently in this list, reflecting the airline’s ambitious international expansion. Intra-Africa travel, despite its challenges, also boasts long routes. The longest of these is from Algiers to Johannesburg by Air Algerie, covering 4,619 miles.

In conclusion, the extensive travel connections laid bare in this list highlight the significant air travel network that Africa is a part of, particularly its interconnectivity with intercontinental destinations. This network not only enhances economic and cultural exchanges but also brings the world closer together.