en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Unveiling Africa’s Longest Intercontinental Routes: A South African Dominance

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
Unveiling Africa’s Longest Intercontinental Routes: A South African Dominance

Fresh data reveals Africa’s extensive interconnectivity with over 230 international destinations, with a significant tilt towards Europe. However, it is North America that clinches the title for the longest average flight distances to the continent. The top five longest intercontinental routes to Africa, interestingly, all terminate in South Africa, underscoring its prominence in global air travel networks.

The Longest Haul

Topping the chart is the flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Johannesburg. Spanning an incredible 8,439 miles, this route is serviced daily by Delta Air Lines with an Airbus A350-900. This air-link not only underscores the far-reaching connectivity Africa enjoys but also the strides made in aviation technology to make such long-haul flights viable.

Atlanta to Cape Town: The Second-Longest Flight

Hot on its heels, the second-longest route is also from Atlanta to Cape Town. This connection covers 8,130 miles and is operated by Delta Air Lines three times a week. This route’s significance lies not just in its distance but also the cultural and economic ties it underscores between the United States and South Africa.

United Airlines’ Long-Haul Routes

Claiming the third, fourth, and fifth spots are routes operated by United Airlines. The third-longest route is from Newark to Johannesburg, spanning 7,989 miles. The fourth is from Washington-Dulles to Cape Town at 7,925 miles, and the fifth from Newark to Cape Town at 7,817 miles. These routes are served by United Airlines’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, further illustrating the key role advanced airliners play in facilitating these long-haul travels.

Beyond South Africa: East Africa’s Air Links

While South Africa dominates the top spots, East Africa is not far behind, filling the remainder of the top 10 longest routes. Ethiopian Airlines features prominently in this list, reflecting the airline’s ambitious international expansion. Intra-Africa travel, despite its challenges, also boasts long routes. The longest of these is from Algiers to Johannesburg by Air Algerie, covering 4,619 miles.

In conclusion, the extensive travel connections laid bare in this list highlight the significant air travel network that Africa is a part of, particularly its interconnectivity with intercontinental destinations. This network not only enhances economic and cultural exchanges but also brings the world closer together.

0
Africa Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
26 mins ago
Dr. Andrew Mulwa of KEMSA Wins Prestigious African Governance Award 2024
Dr. Andrew Mulwa, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), has been recognized with the African Governance Award for 2024. This respected accolade is bestowed upon individuals and organizations across Africa for their exceptional contributions to good governance and socio-economic development. The selection of Dr. Mulwa was founded on nominations
Dr. Andrew Mulwa of KEMSA Wins Prestigious African Governance Award 2024
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
2 hours ago
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
3 hours ago
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Presidential Gala Dinner to set the Tone for 2024
58 mins ago
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Presidential Gala Dinner to set the Tone for 2024
WAPP Proposes $156M Budget for North Core Power Project Amid Security Challenges
2 hours ago
WAPP Proposes $156M Budget for North Core Power Project Amid Security Challenges
AFCON 2023: Can Nigeria Triumph in the Group Stage and Beyond?
2 hours ago
AFCON 2023: Can Nigeria Triumph in the Group Stage and Beyond?
Latest Headlines
World News
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
43 seconds
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
3 mins
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
4 mins
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
4 mins
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
5 mins
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
6 mins
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
6 mins
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
6 mins
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
10 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app