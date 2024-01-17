Unseen Perils in Recycled Plastics: Study Reveals Hazardous Chemical Cocktail

When it comes to recycling, the popular adage, 'one man's trash is another man's treasure,' takes on fresh significance. However, a recent study investigating the concentration of contaminants in recycled plastic pellets from 28 small-scale recycling facilities across multiple continents has shed light on a potentially hazardous truth. The research, which spanned Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America, focused on locations in Cameroon, Mauritius, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Togo, among others.

Unveiling the Hidden Threats in Recycled Plastics

The findings were alarming. The recycled pellets were found to contain a cocktail of dangerous chemicals: 191 pesticides, 107 pharmaceuticals, and 81 industrial compounds, along with a plethora of other chemicals. These substances present potential risks, making the plastics unsuitable for reuse without stringent regulation. Over 13,000 chemicals are used in plastic production, including both intentional additives and unintentional contaminants.

The Perils of an Unseen Chemical Lifecycle

Some chemicals are introduced at various stages of the plastic lifecycle, encompassing production, use, and recycling phases, leading to unknown chemical compositions in recycled materials. Previous research has identified harmful additives such as phthalates, bisphenols, and UV-stabilisers in recycled plastics. The new study quantified a total of 491 different chemical substances hiding in recycled plastic, including those with specific uses and those formed as products break down.

Stepping Up Measures for Safety and Sustainability

The findings underscore the critical need for improved regulations and vigilant monitoring of chemical contaminants in recycled plastics to ensure safety and sustainability. The presence of harmful chemicals in recycled plastics highlights the importance of regulating mechanical recycling and the need for globally coordinated measures to address the issue of transparent reporting of chemicals in plastics. A call is being made for the simplification of plastic additives to promote sustainability, safety, and regulatory compliance.