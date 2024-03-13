UNMISS-funded Police Post in Magwi County: A Beacon of Hope for Enhanced Security

Residents in Magwi County are celebrating a significant development in their community's safety and security, thanks to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). A new police post in Loa Village, funded by UNMISS and recently handed over to local authorities, is at the heart of this newfound optimism. This initiative is part of the peacekeeping mission's commitment to supporting local communities through Quick Impact Projects, aimed at providing long-lasting benefits.

Advertisment

Timely Support and Community Impact

The construction of the police post, costing $50,000, features office space, an investigation room, and detention cells, ensuring a well-equipped facility for law enforcement activities. With 350 police officers set to graduate shortly, this new establishment is likely to become a professional home for some of them, enhancing law enforcement presence in the area. Brigadier General Deng Garang Jurkuch, Acting Police Commissioner of Eastern Equatoria State, highlighted the significance of this development, anticipating it to house approximately 25 officers, thus bolstering the local police force.

Boosting Local Confidence in Law Enforcement

Advertisment

For the residents of Magwi County, the proximity of the police post promises improved access to law enforcement and justice, a significant shift from the past when they had to travel approximately twenty kilometers to Nimule for police services. Margrate Oliver, Head Chief of Pageri, expressed the community's relief and optimism, stating that the military no longer needs to be contacted for law enforcement assistance, which marks a substantial improvement in civil governance and rule of law.

Encouraging Return and Rehabilitation

The establishment of the police post is not just about enhancing security but also about fostering conditions conducive to the return of internally displaced persons and refugees. The presence of a reliable and accessible police force provides a sense of safety for vulnerable groups, including women, children, and returnees, potentially encouraging them to return and rebuild their lives in their homeland. Mark Omina, an UNMISS representative, emphasized the importance of deploying police officers to protect these vulnerable groups, indicating the broader social implications of the project.

As Magwi County looks towards a future of improved security and strengthened rule of law, the UNMISS-funded police post stands as a testament to the international community's support for South Sudan's journey towards peace and stability. This development not only enhances the local law enforcement capability but also lays the groundwork for the return and rehabilitation of displaced communities, marking a significant step forward in the region's recovery and development.