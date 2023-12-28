en English
Africa

Unmasking the Potential Global Conflicts of 2024: A Deep Dive

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:02 am EST
As the hands of the clock inch closer to midnight, the world stands on the precipice of potential conflicts poised for escalation in 2024. These conflicts, many currently overshadowed by the prominent crises in Gaza and Ukraine, are a matter of dire concern for analysts and humanitarian organizations worldwide. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has released an emergency watchlist for 2024 that identifies 20 countries at high risk of security deterioration.

Stark Statistics & the Global Implications

These nations represent a mere 10% of the global population, yet they account for a staggering 70% of the world’s displaced persons and 86% of its humanitarian needs. The grim reality of our times is highlighted by the fact that over 114 million people were displaced by war and conflict worldwide as of October, a number that has likely increased since. The IRC President and CEO, David Miliband, underscored the severe challenges faced by people affected by climate risks, unfettered conflict impunity, and ballooning public debt compounded by waning international support.

Sudan: A Brewing Conflict Ignored

Among the nations listed, Sudan has topped the IRC’s watchlist. The country is spiraling into large-scale urban warfare between military factions, with peace talks failing to produce viable solutions. This conflict, largely ignored by the international community, has resulted in 2.5 million people in dire humanitarian need and 6 million displaced. The situation in Sudan, including the risk of mass atrocities and the potential for ethnic conflict, is worsened by the lack of serious global engagement for cease-fire negotiations.

Democratic Republic of the Congo: An Uncertain Future

The Democratic Republic of the Congo also teeters on the brink of instability, with a recent chaotic election signaling the beginning of a potentially tumultuous electoral cycle continuing into 2024. The escalating attacks on US troops and commercial shipping involving Iran and its proxies are causing new concerns about the war in Gaza expanding into a regional conflagration. This widening geographic footprint of instability is stretching from the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea, with recent attacks on US forces and naval assets. A broader conflict could spell painful economic consequences.

The upcoming US election also casts a long shadow over the global political landscape, with the possibility of a second Trump presidency raising concerns around global stability. These concerns include challenges to Western democracy, increased risks to US allies, and emboldened autocracies like Russia and China. While the world braces for potential conflicts, it also remains hopeful for positive surprises in 2024.

Africa International Relations
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

