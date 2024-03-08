UNICEF Report Reveals Over 230 Million Female Genital Mutilation Survivors Globally, Calls for Accelerated Action

The recent UNICEF report, released on International Women's Day, sheds light on the alarming global prevalence of female genital mutilation (FGM), with over 230 million girls and women affected. Highlighting the largest burden in African countries, the report stresses the urgent need for intensified efforts to eliminate FGM by 2030, in line with the United Nations' goals.

Global Prevalence and Progress

According to UNICEF, Africa remains the continent with the highest number of FGM survivors, totaling 144 million. Asia and the Middle East follow, with significant numbers as well. Despite the grim statistics, there are glimmers of hope. Countries such as Burkina Faso have shown remarkable progress, reducing FGM rates among women aged 15 to 49 from 80% to 30% over three decades. However, the report indicates that, to meet the U.N.'s eradication target by 2030, some nations would need to accelerate their progress tenfold compared to the best historical rates.

Challenges in Conflict Zones

The report underscores the unique challenges faced by girls and women in conflict-affected countries, where political instability hampers anti-FGM initiatives and support for survivors. Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Sudan are identified as having the largest numbers of FGM survivors in such settings. This situation is further complicated by the trend of performing FGM at increasingly younger ages, narrowing the window for intervention.

Call to Action

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell emphasizes the need for global cooperation to end gender discrimination, enhance services for girls, promote their rights, and improve data collection on FGM prevalence. Despite some progress, the report serves as a call to action to redouble efforts, highlighting the enduring impact of FGM on survivors' physical and mental health and the importance of community engagement in eradicating this practice.

The fight against FGM is not just a matter of changing laws but transforming social norms and practices that have persisted for generations. As the world moves towards the 2030 deadline, the collective commitment to ending FGM will be a testament to our global resolve to protect and empower all girls and women.