Understanding the High Productivity of Angolan Coast's Upwelling Regions: A Breakthrough Study

In a groundbreaking study that illuminates the complex mechanisms underlying ocean productivity, researchers have uncovered the underlying factors behind the high productivity of the Angolan coast's upwelling regions. Despite weak upwelling favorable winds along the eastern boundaries of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, the Angolan coast thrives with a rich marine ecosystem, a phenomenon that intrigued the scientific community.

Unraveling the Mystery Behind High Productivity

Researchers discovered that the high productivity in the region is primarily due to coastal trapped waves, which originate from the equator due to seasonal wind fluctuations, coupled with increased mixing on the shelf. These factors lead to the rising of nutrient-rich water to the surface, which in turn promotes phytoplankton growth and supports a diverse marine ecosystem.

Seasonal Fluctuations and Implications for Fishing

The study, published in Science Advances, also highlighted the role of these waves in causing seasonal fluctuations in the region's productivity. This fluctuation is particularly noticeable during the austral winter from July to September, a time when primary productivity peaks and fishing becomes abundant. The research findings were based on extensive hydrographic, oxygen, nitrate, and satellite data, along with a regional ocean model.

Predicting the Future of Marine Ecosystems

Mareike Körner, a PhD student at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, emphasized the importance of these findings. Understanding the strength and timing of productivity peaks holds significant potential for predicting future changes in marine ecosystems. This understanding becomes even more crucial in the face of changes wrought by climate change and other human impacts.

Since 2013, GEOMAR has been conducting research on the Atlantic Ocean's upwelling, collaborating with Angolan colleagues and collecting extensive data through research cruises and a subsurface mooring. This study marks an important milestone in their ongoing efforts to understand and predict changes in marine productivity.