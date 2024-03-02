UNCTAD to Elevate Nigerian Ports Authority with Key Training in Warri, Delta State

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is set to bolster the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) by imparting crucial training through its acclaimed "TrainForTrade Port Management Programme" (PMP) in Warri, Delta State, from March 18 - 22, 2024. A diverse group of 21 trainees, including three women and 18 men, will partake in this transformative programme.

The UNCTAD's PMP is designed with the ambitious goal of aiding port communities in developing nations towards achieving enhanced efficiency and competitive edge in port management.

By fostering a collaborative network that includes public, private, and international stakeholders, the programme aspires to boost trade flows and catalyze economic growth. Through sharing knowledge and expertise among port operators, the initiative aims to fortify talent management and human resource development within port communities.

Strengthening Institutional Capacity

According to UNCTAD, this specialized training will play a pivotal role in augmenting the institutional capacity and management efficacy of ports and related agencies in Nigeria. It seeks to encourage active participation from the port community and forge public-private partnerships.

Enhancing the competitiveness and service quality of ports, alongside improving environmental sustainability and social responsibility, are among the key objectives of the PMP. The programme covers a range of technical assistance areas including port planning, management and operations, logistics, security, and legal frameworks.

Learning and Development Path

Participants will engage in an intensive learning journey, culminating in the completion of all eight modules on Modern Port Management over a span of more than two years. With guidance from local port experts trained by UNCTAD, each trainee will also undertake a thesis involving a case study on a pressing issue within the Nigerian port communities, offering practical recommendations for improvement.

The final phase of the programme, titled "Technical Management and HR Development," focuses on staff management and strategic port planning. Trainees will present their theses to an international panel of experts later in 2024, marking a significant milestone in their professional development.