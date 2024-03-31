UN Warns Immediate Action Needed to Avert Catastrophic Hunger Crisis in War-Torn Sudan

Immediate action is imperative to "prevent widespread death and total collapse of livelihoods" and avert a catastrophic hunger crisis in Sudan, a United Nations-backed global authority on food security highlighted on Friday. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) expressed major concern about the deteriorating situation, urging for an immediate cessation of hostilities and significant deployment of humanitarian assistance to mitigate acute food insecurity and malnutrition.

Urgent Call for Cessation of Hostilities

Without a prompt end to the ongoing conflict, the population of Khartoum and Gezira States, Greater Darfur, and Greater Kordofan is at risk of facing the worst levels of acute food insecurity and malnutrition during the upcoming lean season starting from April – May 2024. The IPC's inability to issue an update to its December analysis due to the war underscores the severity of the situation, necessitating an urgent review of the latest evidence available.

Humanitarian Assistance Deployment

The call for significant deployment of humanitarian assistance is critical, as millions in Sudan are on the brink of a hunger crisis. The conflict has not only led to famine and displacement but also to a severe lack of healthcare and education. Hospitals struggle to operate, resulting in disease outbreaks among the population. The proposed UN 2024 Plan for Humanitarian Affairs is challenged by the unstable conditions, highlighting the need for a concerted effort to provide adequate aid.

Impact of Ongoing Conflict on Food Security

The ongoing civil war in Sudan has devastating impacts on food security, with nearly half of the country's population facing food deprivation. Alarming statistics reveal millions of malnourished children and the looming threat of a catastrophic hunger crisis. The conflict disrupts essential services and leads to skyrocketing food prices, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Despite these challenges, humanitarian organizations strive to deliver life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations amidst the chaos.

As Sudan teeters on the edge of a humanitarian abyss, the international community's response to the IPC's warning will be crucial. The potential outcomes of this crisis are dire, with widespread death, malnutrition, and the total collapse of livelihoods on the horizon unless immediate action is taken. This situation not only calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities but also a global mobilization to support Sudan in these trying times, ensuring that aid reaches those most in need before it's too late.