UN Special Envoy Reports Escalating Crisis in Eastern DRC, Urges Global Action

On 27 March 2024, in a briefing to the UN Security Council, Bintou Keita, the UN Special Representative and head of the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), MONUSCO, raised alarms over the deteriorating situation in the country's eastern regions. Highlighting the dire humanitarian conditions and the pressing need for international intervention, Keita's report comes in the wake of the recent elections, revealing a complex web of challenges, including armed conflict, displacement, and hunger.

Despite the largely peaceful conduct of the December elections, where President Félix Tshisekedi secured a second term, the eastern parts of the DRC have seen a marked deterioration in security. Armed groups, notably the M23 and the Allied Defense Forces (ADF), have intensified their operations, leading to significant territorial advances by the M23 and an alarming rise in internal displacement. The region now grapples with a humanitarian disaster, with over seven million people displaced and 23.4 million facing hunger and malnutrition, according to the latest reports from the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA.

International Mediation and the Role of MONUSCO

The reporting period also witnessed efforts to mediate the escalating regional tensions, notably between the DRC and Rwanda, with Angola playing a mediating role. The deployment of the Southern Africa Mission to the DRC (SAMIDRC) to North Kivu signifies a regional response to the crisis. Despite these efforts, the situation remains volatile, with MONUSCO and the Congolese army striving to protect civilians amid near-daily attacks on UN peacekeepers. The occupation of strategic positions by the M23 has further complicated the military and humanitarian response to the crisis.

The international community faces a critical call to action from Ms. Keita, urging support for the DRC's $2.6 billion humanitarian response plan, currently underfunded at only 14 percent. With the country hosting over 104 displacement sites around Goma alone, and reports of gender-based violence reaching new highs, the need for comprehensive international support has never been more urgent. The continued instability not only threatens the lives and well-being of millions but also poses a significant challenge to regional peace and security.

As the DRC navigates this tumultuous period, the international community's response will be pivotal. The unfolding crisis in the eastern DRC underscores the complex interplay of political, security, and humanitarian challenges facing the country. The global community's engagement and support could be a turning point, offering a glimmer of hope for millions caught in the crossfire of ongoing conflict and humanitarian disaster.