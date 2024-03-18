UN Peacekeepers Wounded in DRC Attack Amidst Operation Springbok, Calls for M23 Withdrawal Intensify

Over the weekend, in a stark reminder of the volatile situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), eight UN peacekeepers were wounded during clashes with the M23 rebel group.

The incident occurred in Saké, North Kivu, spotlighting the challenges faced by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission and force deploying in the region. This development comes as MONUSCO, with South Africa as a leading troop contributor, and the Forces Armees de la Republic Democratique du Congo (FARDC) intensify their joint Operation Springbok aimed at protecting civilians amidst ongoing conflicts.

Details of the Attack

The attack, which took place 23 km from the North Kivu capital, Goma, resulted in one peacekeeper in serious condition, with all victims now receiving appropriate care. The injured comprised part of a force deployed under Operation Springbok, a collaborative effort launched in November between MONUSCO and FARDC.

The operation's objective is the protection of civilians in a region long plagued by armed conflict. In response to the attack, the UN Secretary-General's deputy spokesman condemned the aggression against UN peacekeepers, highlighting that such acts may be considered war crimes under international law.

In the wake of the violence, both MONUSCO Head Bintou Keita and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have reiterated calls for all Congolese and foreign armed groups to lay down their arms and engage in the disarmament process.

Particularly, the M23 group is urged to fully withdraw from occupied areas in compliance with the Luanda communique issued on 23 November 2022. The international community's focus remains on ensuring the security of civilian populations and facilitating a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts in the DRC.

Implications for Regional Stability

The recent attack not only underscores the precarious situation in eastern DRC but also raises questions about the efficacy of international peacekeeping efforts in the region. As MONUSCO begins its withdrawal from the central African country, the mission's commitment to reinforce joint and unilateral patrols to protect civilians gains renewed importance.

The incident at Saké serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics at play in the DRC's efforts to achieve peace and stability, emphasizing the critical need for continued international cooperation and support.

As the situation unfolds, the international community watches closely, hopeful that renewed efforts towards disarmament and dialogue will pave the way for lasting peace in the DRC. The recent attack not only highlights the challenges faced by peacekeeping missions but also the resilience of those committed to securing a safer future for the Congolese people. With the spotlight firmly on the M23's next moves, the path towards peace remains fraught with challenges, yet the collective resolve for a peaceful resolution stands undiminished.