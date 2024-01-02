Uganda’s Debt Restructuring Practices Indicate Financial Distress, Economist Warns

Uganda, one of the 75 poorest nations that borrow from the World Bank, has seen an alarming increase in its debt portfolio, causing concerns about its sustainability and impact on public service delivery. This was revealed in the State of the Economy report released by the Bank of Uganda in December 2023.

Debt Restructuring as a Sign of Distress

According to Fred Muhumuza, an economist, Uganda’s frequent restructuring and debt refinancing are indicative of a state of debt distress. Despite official statements suggesting otherwise, these practices point to underlying financial challenges that could affect the country’s economic stability. Debt restructuring typically involves modifying the terms of existing debt agreements to provide relief to the debtor, which can include extending the repayment period, reducing the interest rate, or postponing payment obligations.

Increasing Debt Servicing Costs

The World Bank’s International Debt Report 2023 shows that poor countries spent about Shs335 trillion ($88.9 billion) in debt-servicing costs in 2022, which could put them at an increased risk of a debt crisis. Uganda’s debt-service payments increased by 5 percent over the previous year due to increased borrowings. The largest share of the government of Uganda’s public debt stock is constituted by fixed interest rate debt at 78.71 percent ($10.12 billion), while variable interest rate constituted 21.29 percent ($2.74 billion as at December 2022).

Impact of Debt on Public Services

The high cost of debt servicing exerts elevated pressure on tax revenues. As of August 2023, Uganda’s total debt stock stood at UGX88.807tn, marking a 2.8% increase compared to June 2023, with domestic debt driving the rise. This suggests growing pressures on taxes to finance debt liabilities at the expense of other priority budgetary items, such as education and health. Uganda risks losing development gains because of debt pressure, the shocks inflicted by the pandemic, and associated challenges such as climate change and insecurity in the region. The composition of Uganda’s debt includes highly concessional loans from international organizations, semi-concessional and non-concessional debt, and commercial loans, with a sharp increase in local-currency government securities held by offshore investors.