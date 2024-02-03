Ugandan Novelist Goretti Kyomuhendo Advocates for a Rich Reading Culture

Goretti Kyomuhendo, a celebrated Ugandan novelist and the founding director of the African Writers Trust, has been a strong advocate for the promotion of literature in Uganda. She laments the limited engagement with literature in the country, pointing out the lack of necessary skills, financial resources, and effective distribution networks as the main obstacles. Adding to the crisis, Kyomuhendo notes a prevailing culture that prioritizes reading for educational purposes over reading for pleasure.

Fostering a Rich Reading Culture

Kyomuhendo, the author of four acclaimed novels, emphasizes the need for the publishing industry to receive substantial investment in both financing and skill development to thrive. Her work includes 'Secrets No More', the recipient of the Uganda National Literary Award for Best Novel in 1999, 'The First Daughter', her debut novel from 1996, 'Waiting', published internationally in 2007 and translated into Spanish in 2022, and 'Whispers from Vera', first released in 2002 and republished by the African Writers Trust in August 2023.

Addressing the Challenges

In her quest to promote a better reading culture in Uganda, Kyomuhendo addresses the need for a proper ecosystem to support publishing, the poor distribution network, and the emphasis on educational books over fiction. She also advocates for publishing books in different formats and local languages to appeal to a broader audience. The National Book Trust of Uganda has noted that educational books have seen the most significant growth in the country's publishing sector.

Reviving the Joy of Reading

To combat the poor reading culture, Kyomuhendo recommends making books more accessible in public spaces, promoting reading as an enjoyable activity, and engaging the community through initiatives such as 'stop and read' days and author interactions. Her novella, 'Whispers from Vera', explores the life of a 29-year-old woman named Vera, who, after a series of unsuccessful relationships, is eager to find the perfect partner while simultaneously striving for a successful career. The book, like Kyomuhendo's other works, aims to provide a nuanced exploration of society and women's lived experiences, contributing to the enhancement of Ugandan reading culture.