Uber Drivers in Lagos Threaten Boycott Over Delayed Data-Sharing Compliance

Uber, the e-hailing giant, faces a potential driver boycott in Nigeria as it seeks an extension to meet data-sharing requirements with the Lagos State Government. The firm's request for a three-month delay has sparked discontent among drivers, highlighting concerns over safety and regulatory compliance.

Advertisment

Background and Current Standoff

In a pivotal meeting with Lagos officials and the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria, Uber sought additional time to align with a 2001 agreement on data sharing, aiming to enhance driver and passenger security through API integration. This move comes as other platforms have already adapted, casting Uber's delay in a contentious light. The state's Transport Commissioner emphasized the necessity of weekly data submissions to ascertain proper levies, a stance reinforced by competitors like Bolt, who have confirmed their adherence to these regulations.

Uber's Position and Response

Advertisment

Uber's Country Manager for Nigeria expressed the company's commitment to fulfilling the agreement, emphasizing the importance of the Nigerian market to Uber's global operations. Despite past hesitations over data privacy concerns, Uber asserts its dedication to providing a secure and reliable service. However, recent actions by the Lagos State Government, including the impounding of vehicles from non-compliant e-hailing services, have escalated tensions, urging drivers to consider boycotting the platform in pursuit of fair treatment and compliance.

Implications and Future Prospects

The standoff between Uber and Lagos State raises significant questions about the future of e-hailing in one of Africa's largest markets. With the sector poised for substantial growth, the resolution of this conflict could set a precedent for data sharing and regulatory compliance across the industry. Stakeholders, including drivers and government officials, advocate for a swift resolution to avoid disruption and ensure the safety and reliability of e-hailing services in Nigeria.