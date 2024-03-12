Two Dead, Four Hospitalized as Migrant Boat Reaches Spain's Canary Islands

In a tragic incident, two individuals lost their lives while attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a boat carrying 40 migrants. The Spanish maritime rescue service reported on Tuesday that the pirogue, a type of dugout canoe, was sighted by a merchant vessel on Monday evening at around 8 p.m. (2000 GMT). The boat was located near the island of Gran Canaria.

Urgent Evacuation and Rescue Operation Unfolds

As the situation unfolded, four individuals in serious condition were evacuated by helicopters to a hospital. Simultaneously, rescue services deployed a ship to tow the pirogue to the Gran Canaria port of Arguineguin, located 76 nautical miles (140 km) to the north. Upon arrival, Red Cross staff and police greeted the survivors.

The 34 individuals who survived the perilous journey comprised 27 men and seven women of sub-Saharan African origin, according to a spokesperson for the rescue service. However, details about the boat's initial departure point were not disclosed.

Frontex Warns of Escalating Migration on Atlantic Route

The EU border agency Frontex has identified the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands as the busiest path for irregular migration from West Africa into the European Union. The escalating challenges are reflected in the rising number of migrants attempting the perilous journey.

Alarming Increase in Migration Numbers

Spanish Interior Ministry data revealed a staggering increase in the number of migrants attempting the Atlantic crossing to the Canary Islands. Between January 1 and February 29 of the current year, 11,932 irregular migrants reached the archipelago. This represents a more than six-fold surge compared to the 1,865 arrivals during the same period in 2023.

Challenging Sea Conditions Add to Perils

The recent incident occurred amid challenging sea conditions around the Canary Islands, marked by ocean swells prompting alerts from the state weather agency AEMET. As migration challenges persist and intensify, authorities face the complex task of ensuring the safety of those attempting the journey while addressing the broader implications of the escalating crisis.