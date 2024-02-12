Tunisian Grain Farmers Receive €8.71 Million Boost from European Union's ADAPT Céréales Program

Tunisia's grain farmers are about to reap the benefits of a substantial financial boost, courtesy of the European Union's ADAPT Céréales program. On February 12, 2024, four Tunisian grain collectors signed subsidy contracts worth approximately €8.71 million, aiming to support over 3,000 Tunisian cereal producers in the upcoming 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 grain seasons.

Subsidies That Empower

The four collectors, COSEM, SOSEM, CMA, and SSCC, have joined forces with the Agence Italienne pour la Coopération au Développement (AICS) to provide discounts on agricultural inputs, services, and equipment. This support will not only help reduce production costs but also foster sustainable and resilient agriculture in Tunisia.

A Joint Effort for Food Security

The ADAPT Céréales program, financed by the European Union and implemented by AICS in collaboration with the World Food Programme, is committed to improving food security and sovereignty in Tunisia. By promoting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient grain production, this initiative seeks to create a thriving cereal sector that can weather any storm.

Small Steps Towards a Greater Vision

As the Tunisian grain farmers prepare to embark on their journey towards sustainable agriculture, they can take comfort in knowing that they are not alone. With the support of the European Union, AICS, and the World Food Programme, they are part of a larger movement that aims to transform the agricultural landscape and secure a better future for all.

In conclusion, the €8.71 million subsidies granted to Tunisian grain farmers through the ADAPT Céréales program marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable and resilient agriculture in the region. By providing discounts on agricultural inputs, services, and equipment, this initiative empowers over 3,000 Tunisian cereal producers to reduce production costs and contribute to a more secure food supply for the nation. The collaboration between COSEM, SOSEM, CMA, SSCC, AICS, and the World Food Programme demonstrates the power of joint efforts in addressing global challenges and working towards a more sustainable future.

