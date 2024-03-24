Tunis: Undiscovered Jewel of Culture, Art, and Cuisine Set to Sparkle in 2024

Why Tunisia's capital, Tunis, remains an undiscovered jewel with new gallery openings, fascinating cultural heritage, and a burgeoning foodie scene, Tunis has plenty to lure you off the sand. When you say Tunisia, people think of the beach and these huge resorts, says Tunis local and gallerist Selma Feriani. But its capital is so underrated. And she's right. Close to 200,000 British tourists headed for Tunisia last year, and with new flight routes set to launch this summer, it looks likely to be even more popular in 2024. But despite this surge in popularity, it's still the lure of the "fly and flop" in Hammamet or on the island of Djerba which draws the majority of Tunisia's visitors. Meanwhile, the country's more than 3,000-year-old capital, Tunis, remains a largely undiscovered jewel, and one which increasingly deserves to be thought of as a worthy destination in its own right. Bursting with fascinating cuisine and art and infused by Berber, French, Roman, and Ottoman influence born of trade and empire, and just under three hours by air from the UK, Tunis makes rich and practical pickings for a city break. Wandering the medina, taking in the treasures of the Bardo National Museum, and dipping into the city's burgeoning creative scene, you get the sense of a powerful duality: a city at once dense with history but resolutely forward-looking. And what city-breaker could ask for more?

Historical and Cultural Richness

It's best to begin in the maze-like medieval medina, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979. Dating from 698, around the Zitouna Mosque, the oldest in the city, the warren of streets is dotted with smaller mosques, hammams, and the secluded, intricately decorated courtyards characteristic of madrasas (religious schools). Like those in Marrakech, the narrow lanes of the souk are packed with stalls bedecked with everything from fabric and crockery to slippers. Unlike those in Marrakech, however, you'll find these vendors less forceful, the tourist traps far fewer in number, and the atmosphere altogether friendlier. Just beyond the babs (gates) of the medina, the Ville Nouvelle neighbourhood, centred on Avenue Habib Bourguiba with its Big Ben-like clock tower, echoes the city's time under French rule (1881-1956). With the Cathedral of St. Vincent de Paul and St. Olivia of Palermo emblematic of the colonial period, the wider architecture of the area takes in three main styles: art deco, art nouveau, and Arabisance, a style combining elements of European and Islamic architecture.

Artistic Evolution and Food Scene

Several millennia of Tunisian history are well presented at the Bardo National Museum, home to one of the largest collections of Roman mosaics in the world, while the extensive archaeological site at Carthage allows visitors to stroll the Roman Baths of Antoninus, Punic Ports, and amphitheatre. Carthage's history, however, did not start with the Romans. The original city and eventual trading empire was founded in the 9th century BC, only to be destroyed in 146 BC and later rebuilt by them. But what if it hadn't been destroyed? This is the question taken on by Tunisian artist Nidhal Chamekh in "Et si Carthage?" (And what if Carthage?), the inaugural show at the Selma Feriani Gallery, which ran earlier this year, drawing striking parallels between the Romans in Africa and later European colonisation. Opened in January 2024, the new 2,000 sq m space, the country's largest commercial art space hosting three exhibition spaces and a bookstore, sees Feriani uproot from a former convent in idyllic hilltop Sidi Bou Said to industrial neighbourhood La Goulette. "In Paris, New York, and London, many galleries are in industrial areas, but for Tunisia, this is new," Feriani explains. The rise of creative hubs in such areas has been a theme of Tunis's evolving art and design landscape, which, according to many local artists, was catalysed by Tunisia's 2011 revolution.

Contemporary Art and Creative Hubs

Contemporary art centre La Boîte is actually set within a medical supplies distribution company, quite literally bringing art to the workers, as project manager Manel Ben Ali, also a visual artist in her own right, explains. The PhosPhor design district in La Marsa unites some of the city's leading creatives, providing something of a one-stop shop for a venture into the burgeoning scene: interior design and furniture at Marmo Spirito, homeware and pop-up fashion boutiques at Marlo Isaure, tradition-inspired accessories at La Liste Tunisienne, and a roster of lively events from exhibitions to DJ sets at creative collective La Ruche. Back in the centre of town, L'Art Rue is a community hub largely working with youth living in the medina but best known for its epic biannual event, Dream City, which brings local and international artists, along with thousands of visitors, to hidden corners of the maze of ancient streets. The diverse offering of 32bis and Central round out a day of creative exploration in downtown Tunis.

But it would be remiss to come here with an appetite only for culture. Tunis also has a wonderful, diverse food scene, full of rich local produce. You might fuel your exploring with bags of dried figs in olive oil, fragrant bergamot oranges, and soft cheese with parsley picked up at the Central Market, but there are also plenty of small, cheap outlets dotting the city, offering the likes of tuna, potato, and harissa-stuffed fricassé sandwiches, sugar-dusted bambalouni donuts, and egg-filled brik filo pastry. If you prefer to luxuriate over your meals, it's worth stopping at Fondouk El Attarine for Tunisian specialties, or at seafront Le Golfe, an upmarket spot serving spaghetti laced with boutargue (Mediterranean caviar). Though downtown is also flush with cafés, seafront neighbourhood Sidi Bou Said reigns supreme when it comes to coffee. Visit the district in the morning and sit among the orange trees that front stylish brunch spot Bleue, or sip traditional brews at...