Tragic Midnight Swim: British Student Nurse Drowns in Ghana After Suffering Head Injury

Millie Ann Gentry, a 19-year-old student nurse from West Yorkshire, met a tragic fate during a midnight swim in Ghana, leading to a comprehensive inquest into her untimely death. Venturing into the waters with friends while on a volunteering trip, Gentry's life was cut short after suffering a head injury and drowning, sparking a wave of tributes and a crowdfunding initiative to support her grieving family.

Breaking Curfew for Tragedy

The incident unfolded in the small hours of March 16, when Gentry and her friends, also volunteers, decided to escape their accommodation after a curfew. They ventured to a nearby beach in Busua, a resort town known for its scenic beauty but also for its potentially dangerous sea conditions. Despite the group's initial enthusiasm, their night took a dire turn when strong currents overpowered them, leading to Gentry's fatal accident.

A Desperate Struggle for Survival

Erin Byrnes, among the group, fought desperately to save Gentry, but was ultimately forced to let her go, a decision made under harrowing circumstances. The search for Gentry ended grimly with her body discovered on the beach hours later. A post-mortem examination in Ghana confirmed drowning as the cause of death, compounded by a blunt force head injury, likely sustained during the swim.

Community and Family Response

In the wake of the tragedy, the community has rallied around the Gentry family, with over £4,500 raised through a Go Fund Me page. Tributes poured in for Gentry, remembered by her mother, Tracy, as having the "kindest, biggest heart." The senior coroner, Martin Fleming, ruled the death as misadventure, highlighting the unforeseen risks of swimming in unfamiliar waters, especially at night.

The loss of Millie Ann Gentry underscores the critical need for awareness and caution when engaging in activities in unfamiliar environments, particularly in foreign countries. Her death serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of natural waters and the paramount importance of adhering to safety guidelines. As the community mourns, the legacy of Gentry's compassion and desire to help others as a student nurse lives on, inspiring both grief and reflection on the preciousness of life.