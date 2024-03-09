Tragic Food Poisoning in Zanzibar: 9 Dead, 78 Hospitalized After Eating Sea Turtle Meat

Nine individuals, including eight children and an adult, have tragically lost their lives on Pemba Island, part of the Zanzibar archipelago, after consuming sea turtle meat, a local delicacy known for its risk of chelonitoxism, a severe form of food poisoning.

In this distressing event, an additional 78 people have been taken to hospital for treatment, highlighting the dangers associated with consuming this traditional food.

Sea turtle meat is traditionally consumed in Zanzibar, despite well-documented risks of chelonitoxism, which periodically leads to fatalities.

The recent tragedy unfolded when victims, including the mother of one of the deceased children, consumed the meat on Tuesday, with laboratory tests later confirming the cause of their illness. This incident is not isolated; similar occurrences were reported in November 2021, where seven people lost their lives under the same circumstances.

Following the tragic event, authorities in Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous region of Tanzania, mobilized a disaster management team to address the crisis. This team has been actively urging the public to avoid consuming sea turtle meat to prevent further incidents.

Dr. Haji Bakari, the Mkoani district medical officer, has been at the forefront, providing updates and confirming the cause of the deaths as chelonitoxism.