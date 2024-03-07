Tragic Electrocution at Abuja School Sparks Outcry for Infrastructure Overhaul

Tragedy struck the Government Science Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja, when 16-year-old Meshack Agaba was electrocuted, shedding light on the dire state of infrastructure in some Nigerian schools. This incident has prompted the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) to demand immediate action from authorities to ensure the safety and adequacy of school facilities.

Advertisment

Immediate Calls for Action

HURIWA has urgently called for the Federal Capital Territory Administration to declare a state of infrastructural emergency in public schools across the FCT. They emphasize the critical need for immediate rehabilitation to prevent future tragedies. Highlighting the severity of the situation, HURIWA revealed that even schools in the metropolis, like the Government Secondary School next to prominent federal offices, suffer from significant infrastructural neglect, posing a serious risk to students.

Investigations and Accountability

Advertisment

In response to the electrocution, HURIWA is advocating for a transparent investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to Agaba's death. They propose the establishment of a centre for monitoring school infrastructure to prevent such negligence from recurring. Furthermore, the association suggests that enrolling children of political officeholders in public schools could drive improvements by ensuring these decision-makers experience the consequences of institutional neglect firsthand.

Community and Parental Concerns

The incident has not only brought the school's infrastructure under scrutiny but also sparked outrage among parents and the community. One parent disclosed the hazardous conditions that led to the tragedy, criticizing the school's management for their lack of action before and after the incident. This tragic event has led to calls for not just physical repairs but a complete overhaul of the safety culture and maintenance practices within public schools in Abuja.

This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting school infrastructure. It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to safeguard the well-being of students. As the community mourns the loss of a young life, there is a collective hope that this incident will catalyze significant, lasting improvements in school safety standards.