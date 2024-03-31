Tragic Drowning in Ogun River Claims Life of Benue State Man, Sunday Ogah

A disheartening incident unfolded in Eyinwa River, Odogbolu Local Government Area, Ogun State, leading to the tragic drowning of Sunday Ogah, a visitor from Benue State. The event occurred around noon on Saturday, casting a shadow over the community as efforts to recover Ogah's body continue.

Ogah, who had been visiting with a friend, ventured to the river for a swim without informing his companions, resulting in his untimely death. The Ogun State Police, led by PRO Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, extending condolences to the victim's family and emphasizing ongoing efforts to locate Ogah's remains.

Background of the Tragedy

The incident took place on March 30, 2024, when Sunday Ogah, accompanied by his friend Otusanya Abayomi, visited Eyinwa community. Unbeknownst to his friend, Ogah decided to swim in the Eyinwa River, eventually leading to his drowning. This tragic event has prompted the Ogun State Police to issue warnings regarding the dangers of swimming in unpredictable river depths.

Police Response and Community Reaction

Upon receiving the report, the Odogbolu Divisional Police Station dispatched officers and local divers in a bid to recover Ogah's body, although these efforts have not yet been successful. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about public safety and the need for caution among fun seekers and visitors to the state's rivers.

Previous Incidents and Safety Measures

This is not the first instance of drowning in Ogun State rivers, with similar tragedies occurring in the past. In August 2023, two individuals drowned in a river at Itori Ewekoro Local Government Area. These incidents highlight the critical importance of adhering to safety guidelines and the state police's commitment to preventing future tragedies.

The loss of Sunday Ogah in the Eyinwa River serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of water bodies and the essential need for caution. As the community mourns, the emphasis on safety and awareness remains paramount to prevent further loss of life in such preventable circumstances.